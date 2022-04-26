CLARION – Two Clarion County individuals and two business organizations received special recognition from the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry last Saturday evening at the chamber’s annual meeting and awards dinner held at the Moose Lodge in Clarion.
Awards given at the April 23 event included Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Business of the Year for Community Service and Business Education Partner.
The recipient of the 2021 Citizen of the Year award was Jim Kriebel.
Born and raised in Clarion County, and a 1964 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School, Kriebel returned to the area upon graduation from the University of Miami to join his father in the creation of Kriebel Gas, a natural gas company which has provided employment opportunities for many in the Clarion area.
“[Kriebel’s] father instilled in his sons the value of giving back to the local community, and [Kriebel] has carried on this legacy,” according to a press release. Over the years, Kriebel has served the community in various capacities including his most recent commitments to the new Clarion Clarion Blueprint Multi-Generational Park, the Clarion County YMCA and Rail 66 Trail. He has also served as a board member and has volunteered on various committees including the Church of God in Clarion, a local bank, the Clarion Hospital Foundation, the Clarion University Foundation and the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority. Additionally, Kriebel has been a long-time donor to Clarion University, Clarion Hospital and the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania. “Through his commitments he has helped improve the quality of life here in Clarion County and has helped to make our community a better place to live, work and enjoy.”
Barry Shein was the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement award.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio but raised in Miami Fla., Shein’s first job was cleaning pools. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and his CPA designation, Shein worked in a variety of places until he purchased the Commodore Corporation in 1989. Through his leadership he was able to rebuild the struggling company. The ongoing demand for the state-approved modular homes eventually led to the construction and expansion of the Pennwest facility, which brought increased employment to the Clarion County area.
“The Clarion area benefitted from his moves throughout the years,” the release states, adding that in addition to his work rebuilding a once failing company, Shein has also provided support to the hospital, YMCA, Route 66 Rail Trails, and the new, upcoming Second Avenue park. He has also been a longtime contributor of the chamber’s annual Autumn Leaf Festival.
A third award, the 2021 Business of the Year for Community Service award, was presented to Butler Health System Clarion Hospital.
“[BHS Clarion Hospital] is dedicated to helping better the community in many aspects, especially with overall health and wellness, as well as community morale through services, education and local contributions to organizations that are focused on the same,” the release states, pointing out that the hospital recently completed an assessment of community health needs assessment to identify and address gaps in care. Clarion Hospital also hosts blood drives, health fairs, diabetes education, breast feeding classes and a senior wellness expo, and other health related events, as well as cancer center outreach events and school teddy bear clinics. It also provides an EMS symposium, EMS training site, CPR training and COVID testing and vaccination clinics and more.
The final award, the Business-Education Partner Award, was presented to Northwest Bank, a 40-year member of Clarion’s business community, because of its partnership with The Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania through its participation in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program of Pennsylvania to provide scholarships to qualifying students of Clarion County.
“Their contribution allows families to have a choice in educating their elementary and high school aged children in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade,” the release states. It goes on to state that Northwest Bank has been participating in the EITC programs on behalf of Clarion County schools since 2008 and has contributed more than $1.2 million in Clarion County alone. Northwest also offers summer associate positions to college students pursuing a Business or Technology degree. “They are dedicated to making a difference in the places where they live and work.”