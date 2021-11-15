CLARION – Dog licenses for 2022 will be on sale for Clarion County residents beginning Dec. 1.
Licenses for all dogs ages three months and up should be purchased by Jan. 1, 2022.
Dog licenses can be purchased at the Clarion County Treasurer’s Office, through the mail or online. Applications can be printed off the treasurer’s page on the Clarion County website, www.co.clarion.pa.us.
Renewal cards or completed applications, with a check or money order made payable to Clarion County Treasurer, should be sent to: Karyn Montana, Treasurer, 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
Purchases can also be made online at www.padoglicense.com by choosing Clarion County and paying with a credit or debit card. There is a $2 fee for this service.
Additionally, dog licenses can be purchased starting Jan. 1, 2022 at: RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem; Sligo Rec Center, Sligo; Landers Store, Lucinda; Knox Country Farm Supply, Knox; Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady; Rocky Acres Kennels, Clarion; Tri-County Animal Rescue, Shippenville; Stantz K9 Suites, Parker; Doggie Bole, Rimersburg; and Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville.
Licenses cost $8.50 for males or females and $6.50 for spayed or neutered dogs. There is a $2 discount for senior citizens and disabled applicants. Lifetime licenses are also available at the treasurer’s office only.
For more information, call the treasurer’s office at (814) 226-1113 or email kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.