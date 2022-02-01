HARRISBURG – The pandemic continued to take its toll on the local area last week, as four more Clarion County residents died from COVID-19 illnesses, while Armstrong County reported five additional deaths in the past seven days.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 1, Clarion County’s death toll rose to 188 residents, as coronavirus cases in the county increased from 7,657 to 7,868.
Armstrong County reported that deaths there had topped 300, now at 301, as the number of cases in the county went up from 14,206 to 14,611 in the past week.
The number of virus-related deaths in Jefferson County held steady at 204 last week, while cases in the county increased from 8,103 to 8,403.
Four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in Venango County, which has now lost 219 residents to the virus. The county’s caseload rose from 10,453 to 10,813 in the last seven days.
Death totals in Butler County leapt from 658 to 671 in the past week, as cases there rose from 41,246 to 42,590.
And death numbers remained the same at 34 over the past week in Forest County, which saw the number of cases rise from 2,066 to 2,140.
Across the state in the past week, COVID-19 numbers began to trend downward.
“We are glad to see case numbers trending downward and healthcare workers on the frontlines are starting to get the support they need and deserve,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We have the tools to ensure those trends continue and can demonstrate support for healthcare workers by encouraging more people to get vaccinated and everyone to get their booster dose.”
This week the department announced additional support for Pennsylvania’s healthcare workers and patients through the Wolf Administration’s multi-layered strategy which includes, among other things, sending state-administered healthcare strike teams into hospitals and setting up regional support sites at long-term care facilities to allow hospitals to free up beds to treat more people.
From Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, the state averaged 11,405 new cases each day.
The number of people hospitalized in Pennsylvania with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 31 was 23.8 percent lower than on Jan. 24. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18.9 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.
Approximately 22.1 percent of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. And 30.6 percent of all ventilators statewide are in use.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 31, 75.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider to schedule an appointment.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction:
• 164,247 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including 73,426 booster doses and 18,498 pediatric doses.
• The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 27.3 percent compared to the previous week. A major snow storm and a post-holiday decline consistent with national trends affected the numbers.