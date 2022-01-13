NEW BETHLEHEM – A story told more than 150 years ago in a local man’s diaries from the Civil War took his great-grandson five years to research and compile into a new book that is now available.
“A Chaplain’s Diaries” tells the story of Clarion County minister the Rev. Dr. Joseph Mateer, highlighting his year on the frontlines of the Civil War with the 155th Pennsylvania Volunteers.
But, like many tales from long ago, this one nearly slipped through the cracks of history.
Terry Mateer, the Rev. Mateer’s great-grandson, said that among the family heirlooms passed down to him was a small diary that, at first, seemed more than bit dull.
Mateer said his great-grandfather’s small and cursive handwriting made it difficult to read, and the early entries starting in November 1863 were written from the Rev. Mateer’s time at the regiment’s winter camp with little more than daily reports of who was sick, who he was writing to at home and mundane daily life.
“It is boring,” he said of the diary. “I really had to push to get through that.”
But unbeknownst to Terry, that wasn’t the end of the story.
In looking through the family artifacts, he said he discovered there were two more diaries, with the second one chronicling the Rev. Mateer’s experiences in some of the war’s notable battles, and along the 155th’s journey through Virginia.
“That is fascinating,” Terry said of the daily story told by the 155th’s chaplain. He explained that in exploring the entries, readers get to know people around the Rev. Mateer, some popping up again and again.
“Some of them are killed,” Terry said, rethinking that statement. “A lot of them are killed.”
“I’ve gotten involved with these people,” he added of the way the story related back to home in Clarion County, with names still familiar to the area today. “I’ve lost friends.”
Terry Mateer said that his great-grandfather was born in Ireland where he first became a teacher. After moving to America, he studied at Princeton before attending the Western Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh. Upon graduation, he answered the call to minister at the Licking and Leatherwood churches in southern Clarion County.
Through his life in the United States, the Rev. Mateer lived in the Curllsville area, before moving to Sligo, and eventually to the New Bethlehem area, where his great-grandson lives today.
Terry Mateer said that his great-grandfather served the Leatherwood Church the longest, from 1854 until his death in 1883. The church remains in operation today. In addition to the Licking church, which still stands near Curllsville, the Rev. Mateer founded the Sligo Presbyterian Church, and served at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church later in his life.
Along with the three diaries, Terry Mateer said he found a small ledger book in which his great-grandfather recorded the names of church members and their families from throughout the years.
At first, Terry said he just wanted to transcribe the diaries to make the Rev. Mateer’s words legible and to make them available to others. But then the project took on a life of its own.
“I didn’t intend to write a book,” Terry Mateer said. “I’m not a historian, and I’m not a writer.”
The retired U.S. Department of the Army operations research analyst said he first worked to figure out the tiny writing in the journals, using magnifiers and taking photos of the pages so they could be enlarged.
He said the path to doing more than transcription began when he realized that his great-grandfather had used many abbreviations in his diary entries, and so it was decided to figure out what those abbreviations stood for.
Things really took a turn when Mateer and his wife, Sandy, took a trip to Virginia, where they discovered the National Civil War Chaplain’s Museum at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
“It was packed with stuff,” Terry Mateer said. “It’s a beautiful, well-done museum.”
They spent more than an hour talking with the museum’s curator, who said they would love to have the Rev. Mateer’s diaries for a display.
“That spurred me on to finish it,” Terry said of the museum’s interest.
After finishing the transcription of the first two journals, he said he had a rough draft, but wanted to follow in his great-grandfather’s footsteps to fill in the rest of the story.
The Mateers next traveled along the route that the 155th traversed in 1863 and 1864, visiting Winchester, Brady Station and other stops along the way.
At Brady Station, they visited the “Graffiti House,” where both Union and Confederate soldiers took up residence at various times during the war, many writing on the walls of the building. There, they spoke with the park ranger who said they wanted a copy of the book when it was completed.
They then moved on to the battlefield at Petersburg, Va., and the rangers there also said they wanted to see the completed book.
“Everybody we talked to wanted one,” Sandy Mateer said.
That trip also led to one of the most poignant moments during the years of creating the book, as the Mateers stumbled upon a cemetery at Poplar Grove.
While walking through the cemetery, Terry Mateer said they noticed there were quite a few Pennsylvania residents buried there, including Milton Goheen, a member of the 155th killed in battle.
“The Rev. Mateer had been looking for his grave,” Terry Mateer said, noting that his great-grandfather wrote about Goheen being killed and that he had wanted to find his grave to pay his last respects before he returned home.
The journal entry in which he writes about Goheen and looking for the grave was dated Oct. 24, 1864. Almost by fate, Terry and Sandy Mateer said that they discovered the cemetery and Goheen’s grave on Oct. 24, 2019 — exactly 155 years to the day of that diary entry.
“That was thrilling,” Terry said of discovering the grave of the 155th soldier 155 years later. “We came back and decided we had to do a book.”
The next couple of years led the Mateers down the rabbit hole of research as they spent countless hours trying to identify all the people that the Rev. Mateer wrote about in his diaries.
The book features small biographies of the 380 names found in the diaries, with photos of many of those mentioned.
“I wanted to identify the people so readers would know who they were,” Terry Mateer said, adding that many of those mentioned were from the Clarion County communities of Curllsville, Rimersburg, Leatherwood and other areas.
“A Chaplain’s Diaries” also includes maps to highlight the location of where the journal entries were being written, as well as other historical information about the battles and more. The first part of the diaries describes life in winter camp in Warrenton Junction, Va., then includes camp and troop movements including action on the railroads, skirmishes and battles near Brandy Station, Appomattox and James Rivers, Mine Run, the Wilderness, Spotsylvania Court House, North Anna, Cold Harbor, Bethesda Church, Petersburg, the Crater, Weldon Railroad and City Point, all in Virginia.
“It was a wonderful education for me,” Terry said. He explained that the book shows that his great-grandfather had signed up to serve as chaplain for one year, but that General George Meade had denied his request to return home when the year was up. The diaries note that the Rev. Mateer’s wife, at home with young children, then wrote to Meade, who apparently relented.
“I’d love to see that letter and see what she said,” Terry Mateer said.
In an effort to bring the whole story of his great-grandfather into focus, Terry said he also included the full Biblical scriptures that the Rev. Mateer referenced throughout the diaries.
“I tried to make it as complete as possible,” Terry Mateer said. “I wanted to make it readable, make it more personal.”
“A Chaplain’s Diaries” can be purchased for $30 plus tax at The Gallery at the New Bethlehem Town Center, or online at www.redbankren.org. It can also be ordered with shipping costs by calling (814) 275-1718 or emailing scmateer1@gmail.com.