DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning, then some lingering showers still possible this afternoon. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.