- Dorothy Neely income only trust and Richard L. Neely trustee to Ryan P. Seth and Cynthia M. Seth, parcel, Salem Township, $150,000.
- Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church to Tylersburg United Methodist Church and Church United Methodist Tylersburg, parcels, Farmington Township, $5,306.
- Tara Leia Lanzarotta and Christopher John Lanzarotta to Whiskey Row Park LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $5,000.
- Daniel Edwin Burgess and Brandi Lynn Thomas to Austen J. Campbell and Hope A. Campbell, parcel, Clarion Township, $6,000.
- Eclipse Rentals to Margaret Crissman and Jeremy Greenawalt, parcels, Sligo Borough, $54,609.33.
- Peggy L. Ashnaugh and Gary E. Ashbaugh to Jacqueline K. Grady, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.
- Pamela K. Moore to Ryan C. Moore and Tammy J. Moore, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
- Dawn E. LaBarge to Jason Stamm, parcel, Millcreek Township, $7,000.
- William Wrobleski to David Callihan and Cindy Callihan, parcel, Highland Township, $5,000.
- Salem United Church of Christ aka Salem Christian Church aka Salem Reformed Church of Lamartine to Salem Reformed Church or Lamartine and Church Salem Reformed Lamartine, parcels, Salem Township, $1.
- Wade T. DeLair and Gina DeLair to Wade T. DeLair and Gina DeLair, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
- Ervin L. Detweiler and Ruth J. Detweiler to John H. Miller Jr. and Catherine D. Miller, parcel, Salem Township, $250,000.
- Vincent R. Dougherty II and Theresa L. Dougherty to Virginia E. Lucas and Mary Finnegan, tract, Hawthorn Borough, $22,500.
- Ervin G. Miller and Amanda Miller to L. S. Farm, parcel, Ashland Township, $250,000.
- TS Rentals LLC to Adriana Pence and Keaton Kahle, parcels, Clarion Borough, $83,000.
- Donald C. Frederick Sr. est aka Don C. Frederick est, Richard D. Frederick exe/est and Don C. Frederick Jr. exe/est to Russell H. Warren and Rita M. Warren, parcel, Farmington Township, $10,000.
- Daniel J. Manson and Roxanne Manson to Kevin D. Bowser and Deborah A. Bowser, parcel, Millcreek Township, $16,654.
- Joseph V. Delagrange and Mattie Mae Delagrange to Andy S. Hershberger and Clara J. Hershberger, parcel, Beaver Township, $67,000.
- Betty J. Troyer and Billy M. Troyer to Johnny J. Hostetler and Sarah L. Hostetler, parcel, Ashland Township, $455,000.
- Ngo Dinh Tu Dandan to Burford and Henry Real Estate Services, parcel, Paint Township, $5,000.
- Ngo Dinh Tu Dandan to Burford and Henry Real Estate Services, parcel, Paint Township, $130,000.
- Vincent R. Dougherty II and Theresa L. Dougherty to Christopher F. Callenburg and Maggie R. Callenburg, lot, Hawthorn Borough, $25,000.
- Stephen C. Kifer and Robin Eden Kifer to Jason Derrek Groft and Dulcia Dawn Groft, parcel, Millcreek Township, $185,000.
- Nicholas J. Carroll and Nicole Marie Carroll to Matthew E. LeBlanc and Amber J. LeBlanc, parcel, Elk Township, $110,000.
- Ronald S. Hankey and Rita Melhem to Marshall J. Whitmer and Alexandria D. Whitmer, parcel, Madison Township, $18,000.
