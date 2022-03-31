- Shawne Fisher and Candice K. Fisher to Andrew P. McCauley and Lynde D. McCauley, tract, Redbank Township, $160,000.
- Keith E. Mangiantini to Keaton A. Delp and Jocelyn D. Delp, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $19,000.
- Timothy S. Komar and Megan J. Komar to Dana C. Dunlap, Kimberly A. Dunlap, Anthony W. Dunlap and Kayla N. Dunlap, parcel, Madison Township, $80,000.
- Joseph S. Sonoski and Laurie Jean Sonoski to Robert A. Schettler and Deborah L. Schettler, parcel, Washington Township, $1,000.
- Allen R. Miller and Emma J. Miller to Terry L. Foster Jr. and Tanya M. Foster, parcel, Millcreek Township, $270,000.
- Denise Mortimer est, Thomas M. Mortimer adm/est, James E. Mortimer, Barbara Mortimer, Barry D. Mortimer, Wanda K. Wayne and Karen M. Dupree to Nathan Book and Danielle Book, parcels, Piney Township, $52,500.
- Christopher A. Redmond to William E. Dengler Jr., Donna A. Dengler and Zachary William Dengler, parcel, Farmington Township, $120,000.
- Joseph S. Sonoski, Laurie Jean Sonoski, Clara L. Sonoski by agent and Joseph S. Sonoski agent to Edward J. Bardella, Betty Jean Bardella, Allison J. Beichner and Joshua M. Beichner, lot, Washington Township, $248,700.
- Donna Marie Swartzfager to Samuel R. Swartzfager and Alyssa L. Swartzfager, parcel, Elk Township, $85,000.
- James S. Schmidt and Rachel C. Schmidt to Julia M. Amsler, parcel, Licking Township, $95,000.
- Steven C. Chambers and Christine M. Chambers to Christopher L. Chambers and Christine A. Chambers, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Adam T. Darby and Emily E. Darby to Adam T. Darby and Emily S. Darby, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Canaanland Developers, Thomas R. Hannold, Thomas R. Hannold Jr., Jeffrey T. Hannold, Scott R. Hannold and Theodore J. Whitehill to Canaanland Developers, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
- Georgie L. Landers, Gerald L. Russell and Carol A. Russell to Samuel A. Russell and Jennifer L. Russell, parcels, Richland Township, $1.
- Thomas L. McKinsey heirs, Jane A. Smith heir, Cherie L. Wade heir, Russell K. McKinsey heir and Connie L. Wilson heir to Jane A. Smith, Cherie L. Wade, Russell K. McKinsey, Connie L. Wilson and David M. Keisel, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
- Ochs Henry C. trust, Henry C. Ochs trust and S&T Bank trustee to Paula A. Wolbert, Dana H. Ochs, Bradly W. Ochs, Ben A. Ochs, Luke A. Ochs, Gregory A. Ochs, Roger H. Steiner, Curt M. Steiner, Christina Glennie and P. W. Steiner, tracts, Farmington Township, $1.
- Ricky Duwayne McKee and Dorothy Jane McKee to Joseph Douglas Lopez and Danielle Jean Stoner, parcel, Clarion Borough, $197,900.
- Richard P. Corbett, Terri L. Corbett, Ronald W. Corbett, Janie M. Corbett, Deborah K. Lauer and Thomas F. Lauer to Laurie L. Bacon, parcel, Paint Township, $140,700.
- Salvatore Mazzocchi Jr. and Karen M. Mazzocchi to Vincent M. Mazzocchi, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Donna J. Reynolds to Ronald Smail, parcels, Limestone Township, $50,000.
- Kent Contreras to Caleb Gilliland and Tatum Henderson, lot, Clarion Borough, $137,000.
- Daniel J. Collins Jr. to Daniel J. Collins Jr. and Michael J. Collins, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
- Phillip A. Walker II and Cynthia L. Hoffmeier to Phillip A. Walker II, tracts, Clarion Township, $1.
- Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-RPL4 by agent and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. agent to Nicholas Brown and Teresa A. M. Brown, tract, Madison Township, $46,111.
- Christopher E. Klingler to Christopher E. Klingler and Randi L. Klingler, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
