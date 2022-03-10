  • Andrew J. Nicolli and Susan Nicolli to Carrie Jordan, lot, Redbank Township, $72,000.
  • Thomas R. Magnani and Marilyn R. Magnani to Joseph E. Magnani, Monica P. Greenawalt, Jennifer R. Wolfe and Maureen L. Weckerly, lot, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Malcolm J. Hays to Malcolm J. Hays, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Ashley Aaron to Benjamin T. Aaron, tract, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Brittany E. Mays to Timothy G. Hall, parcels, Ashland Township, $205,000.
  • Nancy L. Ganoe aka Nancy Ganoe to Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford, parcels, Clarion Borough, $700,000.
  • John C. Booth to William J. Vanderbilt, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Mark Young to Andrew L. Young and Brandi R. Young, parcel, Farmington Township, $145,000.
  • Allen P. Flockerzi, Vickie A. Flockerzi, Joseph Laveing and Vanessa Laveing to Joseph Laveing and Vanessa Laveing, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
  • Marilyn Ross Madison to Scott B. Price and Pamela A. Price, parcel, Farmington Township, $2,585.
  • James B. Ross est and Marilyn R. Madison adm/est to Scott B. Price and Pamela A. Price, parcels, Farmington Township, $62,000.
  • Joseph C. Curry to Joseph C. Curry and Laura L. Curry, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Henry A. Troese Jr. and Debora S. Troese to James E. McCleary and Jeffrey L. McCleary, parcel, Highland Township, $31,720.
  • Michael J. Knight to Michael J. Knight, parcel, Shippenville Borough, $1.
  • Charlotte G. Rankin to Tammy S. Port, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
  • Car Mate Trailers Inc. to Cameron J. Clark, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Jeffrey P. Menold and Jolene R. Menold to Tiffany Zanot, parcels, Sligo Borough, $69,500.
  • Larry G. Kaster est aka Larry George Kaster est and Anthony DeMaio adm/est to Anthony DeMaio, parcels, Farmington Township, $24,000.
  • Peyton James Herold and Heather N. Herold to Kevin McCall and Theresa McCall, parcel, Toby Township, $127,500.
  • Carol A. Meier to Melvin G. Schiberl and Dorothy E. Schiberl, parcel, Richland Township, $14,000.
  • Brent A. Kiehl and Colleen B. Kiehl to Kenneth C. Peace, parcel, Redbank Township, $15,000.
  • Thomas D. Morris and Pauline A. Morris to Chrystal L. Crispin and Ronald J. Klein Jr., parcels, Monroe Township, $70,000.
  • Sarah M. Conner to Bradley A. Conner, parcel, Madison Township, $30,000.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos