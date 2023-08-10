- Russell C. Stitt est aka Russell Calvin Stitt est and John E. Stitt II exe/est to John E. Stitt II, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
- Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and United Methodist Church Western PA Annual Conference to Rimersburg United Methodist Church, Church United Methodist Rimersburg and United Methodist Church Rimersburg, lots, Rimersburg Borough, $48,891.
- Mark Wesley Thompson and Heather Lee Thompson to Top Tier Federal Credit Union and Clarion Federal Credit Union, parcels, Elk Township, $1.
- Janet L. Bowman est and Dinah Bowman adm/est to James H. Bowman Jr. and Lisa Gesin Bowman, tracts, Toby Township, $1.
- Janet L. Bowman est and Dinah Bowman adm/est to William A. Bowman and Doreen N. Bowman, tracts, Toby Township, $1.
- Janet L. Bowman est and Dinah Bowman adm/est to Dinah Bowman, tracts, Toby Township, $1.
- Catharina T. Filipow to Charles Cooper, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
- Jeffrey E. Kemmer aka Jeffrey K. Kemmer to Adam Kemmer, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
- Christina L. Vincent to Richard D. Alberts and Beth A. Alberts, parcels, Farmington Township, $449,900.
- Brian T. Acey and Jodie L. Acey to Kevin D. Elder and Katie Morgan Elder, parcel, Sligo Borough, $65,000.
- Ryan D. Kunselman, Rene M. Kunselman, Ronald T. Kunselman, Pamela L. Kunselman, Kris A. Shreckengost and Connie S. Shreckengost to Ty W. Haines, parcel, Limestone Township, $150,000.
- Joshua L. Frederick and Erin M. Frederick to Scott J. Wagner and Rikki J. T. Wagner, parcel, Farmington Township, $147,500.
- John F. Brosnahan Jr. and Joyce E. Brosnahan to Gordon F. Vietmeier and Jill A. Vietmeier, parcels, Richland Township, $68,000.
- Paula J. Stetler, Blake I. Hinderliter Jr. est aka Blake I. Hinderliter est and Paula J. Stetler exe/est to Jessica Marie Griebel and Brian Griebel, parcel, Shippenville Borough, $89,000.
- Mark E. Rummel est, Kathy S. Gilhousen adm/est, Bonnie L. Rummel est, Kathy S. Gilhousen adm/est, Sheri K. Shick adm/est, Kathy S. Gilhousen, Sheri K. Shick, Thomas D. Gilhousen and Paul E. Shick to Ethan L. Remmick and Laryssa Bauer, tract, Sligo Borough, $67,000.
- J. Lorraine Barr to Thomas F. Fry and Patricia E. Fry, parcel, Toby Township, $120,000.
- Darl Edward George and Gina George to County of Clarion and Clarion County, parcel, Porter Township, $30,000.
- Corey Gallagher, Amanda Gallagher, Casey Gallagher and Michelle L. Gallagher to Clarion Cigar & Pipes Lounge & Gift Shop LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $170,000.
- Thomas Fredrick Siegel est aka Thomas Siegel est and Tina Siegel adm/est to Tina Siegel, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Corcetti Family Trust, Ronald J. Corcetti trustee and Shawn E. Corcetti trustee to Nickolas S. Corcetti, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Jill D. Clevenger aka Jill D. Eiseman to Eiseman living trust, Richard A. Eiseman Jr. trustee and Jill D. Eiseman trustee, lot, Farmington Township, $1.
- James F. Schettler Jr. and Darlene K. Schettler to Thomas W. O’Neil and Lorraine M. O’Neil, parcels, Knox Township, $301,900.
- Ronald E. Marburger to Leigh A. Marzullo, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
- Joseph P. Izzi est and Yongfen Cao adm/est to Aaron Daniel Stonecypher aka Aaron Stonecypher and Emily Carbaugh aka Emily Ruth Carbaugh, parcel, Clarion Township, $715,000.
- Clarion County Sheriff and Norma L. Wiser by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, lots, Monroe Township, $72,420.
- Ruth Romaine McCauley to Joseph D. Lewandowski, parcel, Beaver Township, $7,000.
- Joseph D. Lewandowski and Erica Lewandowski to Joseph D. Lewandowski, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
- David James Powell and Miranda Kaye Powell to John A. Wagner living trust and John A. Wagner trustee, parcels, Washington Township, $2,000.
- Paul B. Zslokas Jr. est and Dale P. Frayer adm/est to Dale R. Novotniak, Dale J. Novotniak and Michael T. Novotniak, parcel, Washington Township, $15,000.
- Keith Shane MacLeod aka Keith MacLeod aka Keith MacLeon to Samantha Jean Morelle aka Samantha Morelle, lot, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Cherry Run Camp Meeting Association to Cherry Run Camp, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
- Shirley J. Shupe to Shirley Shupe, lot, Washington Township, $1.
- Shirley J. Shupe to Shirley Shupe, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Ronald G. Oleska and Carol S. Oleska to Stephen R. Oleska, lot, Farmington Township, $1.
- E. Joanne Boyer to Derek L. Blair, tract, Madison Township, $1.
- Ray V. McGunigle to Ray V. McGunigle, Susan Marsha Zeff and Ray Travis McGunigle, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Raymond E. Brothers to Monica L. Ries and David S. Ries, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
