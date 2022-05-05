  • Robert E. Deitz, Susan M. Deitz and Peggy L. Wetzel to David C. Benton and Christine D. Benton, parcel, Paint Township, $180,000.
  • Adam R. Krahe and Heather M. Krahe to Glenn R. Hammond, parcel, Farmington Township, $285,000.
  • William R. Stoneback to Edward C. McCormick, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
  • Edward C. McCormick to William R. Stoneback, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
  • Jerome F. Conner to Scott P. Conner, Daniel R. Conner trust and Scott P. Conner trustee, parcel, Sligo Borough, $1.
  • Kurt A. Maihle est aka Kurt Allen Maihle est and Diane Maihle Kiehl adm/est to Kaleb A. Maihle, Ethan D. Maihle, Levi B. Maihle and Noah J. Maihle, tract, Perry Township, $1.
  • R. James Smathers est aka Roy James Smathers est, Gregory W. Smathers exe/est and William J. Smathers exe/est to Marlene K. Brandt, parcels, Monroe Township, $230,000.
  • Andrew L. Miller and Susan Miller to Levi A. Miller and Sammie A. Miller, parcel, Salem Township, $250,000.
  • Gary Michael Krepp est aka Gary M. Krepp est and Carl N. Leicher Jr. exe/est to Justin R. Krepp, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Donald B. Stouffer and Donna M. Stouffer to Lauren Margaret George and Adam Lawrence Clarke, tracts, Knox Township, $250,000.
  • Michael J. McMurray and Cheryl D. McMurray to Zachary M. King, parcel, Clarion Borough, $105,000.
  • Tracy A. Hetrick and Jack K. Hetrick to East Brady Properties Inc., lots, East Brady Borough, $17,500.
  • Christian C. Maline to Allen J. Mayernik, parcels, Clarion Township, $10,000.
  • Joseph E. B. McDaniel and Elizabeth E. McDaniel to James D. Shumaker, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $55,000.
  • Quintet Development Company LP, Joe B. Ferguson, Bonnie J. Ferguson and R&J Apartments to Kayla R. Simpson, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $155,000.
  • Barbara A. Kifer aka Barbara A. Shirey and Melvin R. Kifer to Melvin R. Kifer and Barbara A. Kifer, parcels, Licking Township, $1.
  • Melvin R. Kifer and Barbara A. Kifer to Pamela S. Sherer and Dawn A. Shirey, parcels, Licking Township, $1.
  • Tammy J. Martin aka Tammy Jo Martin and Shawn Martin to Tammy J. Martin, Megan M. Martin and Toni R. Martin, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Michael E. Ritchey and Laura L. Ritchey to Power Properties LLC, parcel, Foxburg Borough, $2,000.
  • Miles Brothers LLC to UK Strattanville Holding LLC, parcel, Clarion Township, $1,200,000.
  • Patton Sara J. Seidle, Sara J. Seidle Patton and Michael A. Patton to Patrick D. Crooks, tract, Clarion Borough, $100,000.
  • Bonnie J. Wile est, Ronald S. Cathcart adm/est and Daniel T. Cathcart adm/est to Anthony J. DeMaio, tracts, Farmington Township, $78,000.
  • Ronald L. Yeany Jr. and Melissa J. Elliott to Vincent R. Dougherty and Theresa L. Dougherty, lots, Hawthorn Borough, $36,000.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos