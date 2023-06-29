  • Delbert E. Bish to Dane E. Bish and Jessica Lynn Hook, tract, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Steven Blauser to William H. Blauser, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Paul D. Lewis and Nancy L. Lewis to Evan M. McClaine and Samantha A. McClaine, parcel, Salem Township, $38,000.
  • April R. Zanot to John D. Zanot, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $87,500.
  • Audley J. Bartley est and Deneice M. Bartley exe/est to Deneice M. Bartley, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Deneice M. Bartley to Amos E. Bartley and Matthew R. Bartley, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Kelli A. Johnson, Dave Johnson, Penni L. Renwick, Timothy Reed and Terri D. Reddinger to Gerald Goble Thompson and Tammy Yvonne Smith, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • William Keith Hamilton and Nancy K. Hamilton to Jeffrey K. Hamilton, Michael T. Hamilton and Darla S. Friedlund, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.
  • West Freedom Countryside Development Inc. to Christopher M. Baux and Shannon Baux, parcel, Sligo Borough, $99,000.
  • Hydee Weis, Robert B. McElravy est and Hydee Weis exe/est to Frederick D. Weis and Hydee Weis, lot, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
  • Christopher L. Horner est, Kristina K. Graham adm/est and Corey E. Horner adm/est to Amy L. Horner, Kristina K. Graham, Corey E. Horner and Leanna L. Horner, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • William Scott Johnston and Doris K. Johnston to William M. Johnston and Michelle R. Beers, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • William S. Johnston and Doris Johnston aka Doris K. Johnston to William M. Johnston, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Wilma J. Weckerly to Linda L. Cervenec and Billie Jo Fox, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Simon F. Lantz, Sheryl S. Lantz, Sean E. Lantz and Shane C. Lantz to Sean E. Lantz and Shane C. Lantz, lot, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Suzanne Siegel by agent, Keith M. Siegel agent, Craig M. Seigel, Ashley E. Seigel, Keith M. Siegel and Donna J. Siegel to Stacy Zacherl, parcel, Washington Township, $175,000.
  • Frederick C. Kahle to Brandon C. Bimber and Kelsey H. Bimber, parcel, Farmington Township, $165,000.
  • Daniel Blaszkowiak to Clemente Oriciaga and Edith Oriciaga, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $195,000.
  • Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau and Roy A. Fair Jr. by tax claim to Carl D. Wolfe, tract, Foxburg Borough, $1,045.50.
  • John H. Rhoades and Leslie G. Rhoades to Mark Rhoades and Karen Rhoades, tracts, Salem Township, $40,000.
  • John J. Beckwith and Amy J. Beckwith to Tate M. Allison and Rebecca J. Allison, parcel, Limestone Township, $150,000.
  • Western PA Annual Conference United Methodist Church and United Methodist Church Western PA Annual Conference to Kingsville United Methodist Church and United Methodist Church Kingsville, parcels, Limestone Township, $16,351.
  • Peter J. Zengel to Troy W. Geer, tract, Washington Township, $11,648.70.

