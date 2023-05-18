- Donald F. Lyle and Beth A. Lyle to Cody Lyle, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Timothy A. Slagle, Connie L. Slagle, Douglas M. Slagle, Barbara K. Slagle, Jeffery S. Slagle, Kelly J. Chadwick, Kirk W. Chadwick, Misty D. Angel and Mark W. Angel to Codi A. Kemmer, parcels, Limestone Township, $10,000.
- James M. Daugherty trustee, Aaron W. Daugherty trustee, Gerald W. Daugherty living trust and Elaine A. Daugherty living trust to Tanya L. Bonifay, parcel, Limestone Township, $157,500.
- Richard M. McCreary to Tyler McCreary and Tori McCreary, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Mojgan A. Myers to Scott V. Myers, parcels, Knox Borough, $1.
- Gregory A. Sloan to Gregory A. Sloan and Carol A. Sloan, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- Raymond C. Lecker and Shannon R. Lecker to Breniman Properties LLC, parcels, Washington Township, $336,900.
- Dennis J. Shreckengost and Deborah I. Shreckengost to Shreckengost Family living trust, Dennis J. Shreckengost trustee and Deborah I. Shreckengost trustee, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
- Dennis Shreckengost aka Dennis J. Shreckengost and Deborah I. Shreckengost to Shreckengost Family living trust, Dennis J. Shreckengost trustee and Deborah I. Shreckengost trustee, parcels, Redbank Township, $1.
- James Duane Harriger to James Duane Harriger and Lana K. Harriger, parcels, Monroe Township, $1.
- James Duane Harriger and Lana K. Harriger to Michael L. Harriger and Becky S. Harriger, parcels, Monroe Township, $1.
- Barbara A. Criner to Mary Beth Leis, Robert A. Criner and Jennifer L. Criner, parcels, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
- Joan S. Kaltenbach est and Timothy W. Kaltenbach exe/est to Matthew Kaltenbach, Jeffrey Kaltenbach, Melissa McCahan, Patricia Kaltenbach, Diane Becker, Laura Schmader, Beverly Schmader, Eric Kaltenbach, Randy Kaltenbach, Roger Kaltenbach, Timothy W. Kaltenbach and Deborah J. Kaltenbach, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
- Terry D. Kemmer est aka Terry Donald Kemmer est and Kameron P. Kemmer adm/est to Scot R. Kemmer, parcel, Limestone Township, $6,000.
- Bobbye Cain Navickas and Richard Navickas to Matthew Regis Ochs and Cheri J. Ochs, tract, Farmington Township, $195,000.
- Roy Troyer and Clara Troyer to Daniel R. Byler and Mary A. Byler, parcel, Beaver Township, $85,000.
- Linda Burnham to Linda Burnham, tracts, Clarion Township, $1.
- David C. Minich to Wayne M. Truitt and Darla J. Truitt, lot, Porter Township, $20,000.
- Crist D. Summerville est and Cody A. Summerville exe/est to John R. Slagle, Cindy L. Slagle, Kylee N. Burns and Dawn A. Keighley, parcels, Knox Borough, $95,000.
- Brian J. Kassalen and Dionna M. Kassalen aka Dionna M. Slagle to MHC Holdings LLC, parcels, Clarion Township, $450,000.
- Terry Black aka Terry L. Black and Cynthia A. Black to Terry L. Black and Cynthia A. Black, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
- Terry L. Black and Cynthia A. Black to Lucas E. Black, Matthew R. Black, Daniel L. Black, Nathan E. Switzer, Jason W. Switzer and Jeremy K. Switzer, parcels, Elk Township, $1.
- Laurie L. Schumacher, Lisa P. Grazier and Robert C. Bowser to James Anthony, tract, Rimersburg Borough, $60,000.
- Bernie F. Geibel aka Bernard F. Geibel, Jane D. Geibel and Sara J. Geibel to Ali Ebrahim and Brenda Ebrahim, parcel, Richland Township, $10,000.
- Gayle Elliott and Peggy Elliott to Christopher S. Elliott and Jalesa E. Elliott, parcel, Perry Township, $80,000.
- Anne M. Myers and Judy E. Janes to Judy E. Janes, tracts, Knox Borough, $1.
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
DuBois VFW Post 813 closed until further notice
-
Local teen seriously hurt in DuBois bike/vehicle crash
-
DuBois man accused of assaulting police at Penn Highlands Hospital
-
PRIMARY ELECTION: Write-in votes popular in DuBois; Whitaker takes Sandy Twp. race
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
The Chubby Unicorn resale store and donation center opens on Main Street
-
Mother-daughter duo turns quarantine hobby into baking business
-
Brockway superintendent officially announces retirement
-
Television Q&A: Is that really Mayhem's brother in Allstate ad?
-
DuBois police chief provides update on drug/vice unit