  • Keith A. Kline and Janice L. Kline to Kelly A. Schreffler, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
  • Larry D. Heasley and Mary Ellen Heasley to Jennifer E. Bartley, parcel, Paint Township, $500,000.
  • Patrick W. Miller, Barbara L. Miller, Thelma J. Miller by agent and Patrick W. Miller agent to Anthony Garrett Servette and Cassandra Lee Servette, parcel, Monroe Township, $225,100.
  • Theodore J. Banner to Joseph W. Byler and Emma R. Byler, parcel, Salem Township, $36,000.
  • Michael Scott Jones and Jennifer Ann Jones to Timothy Maze, parcel, Clarion Township, $100.
  • Debra A. Radaker, Anna M. Mills and Allen R. Denslinger to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, r/w, Clarion Township, $1.
  • John A. Cifone and Anna P. Cifone to Alexander W. Callenburg and Dawn M. Callenburg, lot, New Bethlehem Borough, $27,000.
  • Thomas D. Messenger and Denise E. Messenger to Denise E. Messenger, lot, Knox Borough, $1.
  • James S. Joyce and Georgia G. Joyce to James B. Joyce, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
  • David Alan Delp est aka David A. Delp est and David Trask Musser exe/est to Alysia Morgan Delp, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
  • Gary S. Hamilton and Janice M. Hamilton to Brian K. Kosanovic and Teresa L. Kosanovic, lots, Washington Township, $12,000.
  • Robert L. Guthrie by agent and John A. Rominski agent to Cody Thomas Kinnan, parcel, Limestone Township, $200,000.
  • Susan J. Peairs est and Randall Peairs exe/est to WLH Land and Lumber, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $325,000.
  • Renae M. Fellner, Robert Fellner est aka Robert S. Fellner est and Renae M. Fellner exe/est to Jeffrey D. Blank and David J. Blank, parcel, Millcreek Township, $168,000.
  • Stephen Andrew Guenther and Brian Thomas Guenther to Ashley Delynn Lauer and Brandon Scott Lauer, lot, Perry Township, $66,500.
  • Melia M. Montana aka Melia M. Hook to Christian J. Cyphert and Jennifer L. Cyphert, parcels, Washington Township, $199,000.
  • Randon G. Ferguson to Joseph J. Ferguson, David A. Ferguson and Eclipse Rentals, parcel, Limestone Township, $315,545.
  • Ray H. Scott and Susan E. Scott to Ray H. Scott and Susan E. Scott, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
  • Ray H. Scott and Susan E. Scott to Ray H. Scott and Susan E. Scott, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
  • Ray H. Scott and Susan E. Scott to Ray H. Scott, parcel, Brady Township, $1.
  • Robert V. Burns Jr., Roland V. Burns and Tammy A. Burns to Ruth A. Davis, parcels, Limestone Township, $680,000.
  • Samantha Morelle to Samantha Jean Morelle, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Keith M. Rankin to Amanda Rankin, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Ashland United Methodist Church Inc., United Methodist Church Inc. Ashland and Church Ashland United Methodist Inc. to Ashland Corner Chapel Inc., parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
  • James Smith by sheriff and Clarion County Sheriff to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, parcel, Limestone Township, $45,000.
  • Pamela K. Moore to Ryan C. Moore and Tammy J. Moore, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Pamela K. Moore to Jason J. Kiely and Jennifer S. Kiely, parcel, East Brady Borough, $50,000.
  • John R. Klein est and Michael S. Klein exe/est to Michael S. Klein and Amy R. Klein, parcels, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Pamela K. Moore to Anthony Edward Truelove, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Anthony Edward Truelove to Anthony Edward Truelove, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Pamela K. Moore to Pamela K. Moore, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Pamela K. Moore to Gary J. Ekas and Patricia A. Ekas, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Gary J. Ekas and Patricia A. Ekas to Gary J. Ekas and Patricia A. Ekas, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Randall H. Beck and Linda L. Beck to Randall H. Beck and Linda L. Beck, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.

