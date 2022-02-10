  • Pamela Voisey to Kali Young Aber and Paul L. Aber, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Brenda J. Fisher to Brenda J. Fisher, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Clarion County Sheriff, Daniel C. Cassidy by sheriff and Emily S. Cassidy by sheriff to Nelson L. Byler and Ida Byler, parcel, Washington Township, $18,500.
  • Bernard J. Lauer and Debra A. Lauer to Kevin M. Lauer, Sonia J.Cathcart and Brett J. Lauer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Frank Shoup aka Franklin K. Shoup to Randy L. Shoup, tract, Elk Township, $1.
  • Donald Ceranski to Michael Burkhardt and Linda Burkhardt, parcel, Elk Township, $2,000.
  • Jason J. Fyock to Brandi Henderson, parcel, Clarion Township, $180,000.
  • Robert P. Colvin Jr. to Robert P. Colvin Jr. and Nilcia E. Gonzales Gil De Colvin, parcels, Shippenville Borough, $1.
  • Keith A. Chernicky and Tracy L. Chernicky to Joseph M. Deas IV and Karla A. Deas, lot, Clarion Borough, $35,500.
  • Quintet Development Company LP and Ferg Management Company LLC to C. M. Nellis Holdings LLC, parcel, Salem Township, $55,000.
  • Kenneth H. Nolf and Sandra Nolf aka Sandra S. Nolf to Misty Hook and Michele McMillen, parcels, Redbank Township, $1.
  • William Coradi III to Tyler Glass and Mandi Glass, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
  • Kimball P. Rearick to April D. Shumaker, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
  • Jason D. Murray and Renee Murray to Randy D. Murray, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
  • Russell Dudek and Linda Dudek to Russell Dudek and Linda Dudek, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Dolores E. Sherman to David A. Cherby and Wendy Crawford Cherby, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
  • Donald B. Stouffer and Donna M. Stouffer to Donald B. Stouffer and Donna M. Stouffer, tract, Knox Township, $1.
  • Donald B. Stouffer and Donna M. Stouffer to Donald B. Stouffer and Donna M. Stouffer, tract, Knox Township, $1.
  • Toby Road & Gun Club Inc. to Robert B. Bodnar and Anne Bodnar, parcel, Highland Township, $15,287.40.
  • David Linamen and Jamie Linamen to Jamie Linamen, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
  • Jamie Kearney aka Jamie Linamen to Jamie Kearney and Michael Kearney, parcel, Richland Township, $1.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos