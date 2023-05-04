- Albert A. Yoder and Barbara M. Yoder to Samuel L. Byler and Sarah S. Byler, parcel, Elk Township, $58,400.
- David J. Gunter, Jeffrey M. Diamond and Rebecca Diamond to Cory B. Rex and Dana M. Rex, parcel, Clarion Borough, $142,121.17.
- Judy Lynn Bowser to Quintet Development Company LP, parcel, Limestone Townsihp, $85,000.
- Keith A. Klingler, Elaine F. Klingler by agent and Keith A. Klingler agent to Quintet Development Company LP, parcel, Limestone Township, $6,500.
- John R. Orange and Mary Diane Orange to Hermine A. Dodge, parcel, Clarion Township, $145,000.
- Aaron Schwartz and Priscilla Schwartz to Christian Aid Holdings LLC, tract, Perry Township, $1.
- Miles Brothers LLC to UK Strattanville Holdings LLC, parcel, Clarion Township, $20,000.
- UK Strattanville Holdings LLC to UK Strattanville Holdings LLC, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
- Donna K. Carpenter est aka Donna K. Deal est and Gregory E. Deal adm/est to Gregory E. Deal and Garrett E. Deal, lot, Farmington Township, $1.
- Russell E. Hinderliter Jr., Darla K. Hinderliter, Russell E. Hinderliter III, Logan Hinderliter, Luke R. Hinderliter and Hailey Hinderliter to Scott Millen Toth and Jasah Danielle Huth, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $130,000.
- Mark L. Clinger and Rhonda J. Clinger to Cole C. Lyle and Deserea S. Lyle, lot, Highland Township, $180,000.
- Carolyn A. Hetrick to Tate M. Allison, Rebecca J. Allison, Peter Monrean, Erin Monrean, Justin Monrean and Marcy Monrean, parcel, Redbank Township, $183,000.
- H. Jerome Heffner est, Lynn D. Heffner exe/est and Carolyn Ann Hetrick to Ronald Terry Kunselman and Ronald Joseph Kunselman, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $116,000.
- James L. Anthony Jr. and Ellena Anthony to Ellena Anthony, 2 tracts, Madison Township, $140,000.
- Jack K. Hetrick to Peggy Tasker aka Peggy Wyant, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Dennis G. Reesman and Leanna L. Reesman to Peggy Tasker aka Peggy Wyant, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Frederick D. Rathfon and Susan M. Rathfon to Adam C. Rathfon and Cassandra J. Wensel, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Alan D. Carmichael, Nancy Carmichael, Randall J. Carmichael, Calla Carmichael, Ray Cornelius and Cynthia A. Cornelius to Nathan Carmichael and Joshua Carmichael, parcel, Toby Township, $16,000.
- Terry L. Rapp, Brian W. Huwar and Jean A. McKinney to Terry L. Rapp, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Kovalchick Corporation to Thomas A. Myers and Debra A. Myers, parcel, Elk Township, $14,000.
- Rose Marie Rhoads and Bruce E. Rhoads to Rhoads Asset Protection trust, Rose Marie Rhoads trustee and Bruce E. Rhoads trustee, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Mary J. Altman to Samuel L. Hetrick Jr. and Krista L. Hetrick, parcel, Clarion Township, $125,000.
- Donald Gutonski and Kimberly Gutonski to Nathan Gutonski and Brianna Gutonski, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
