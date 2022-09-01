- Blaise A. Walter to Anson B. Walter, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Gerald K. Frederick Sr., Elizabeth A. Frederick and Thomas R. Frederick to Thomas R. Frederick, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Mark Fair est and Jacob D. Fair adm/est to Brett J. McHenry and Amanda L. McHenry, parcel, Beaver Township, $80,000.
- Jeffrey E. Weaver to Bradley A. Schmader and Sheila M. Schmader, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Richard A. Seddon and Kelly L. Seddon to Dalton R. Seddon and Dustin R. Seddon, lot, Washington Township, $1.
- Mary T. Hile est and Jason R. Lewis exe/est to John Eck, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
- Dennis R. Goss and Karen A. Goss to Jarod Montgomery and Paula M. Montgomery, parcel, Toby Township, $20,000.
- Alicia S. Walters to Ronald L. Good, parcels, Porter Township, $4,500.
- Angela Rowlett to Ryan Scott Eisenman and Brittany Anne Eisenman, parcel, Washington Township, $275,000.
- Robert W. Hutchison and Denise C. Hutchison to Carol Ann Eroh, tract, Licking Township, $275,000.
- Carl McCall trust, McAll Carl trust, Carla Royer trustee and Lori Ann Mathieson trustee to John E. Royer IV, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Melvin C. Blake trustee, Rochelle G. Blake trustee and Blake Living trust to Sandra C. Mateer, tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $38,000.
- Barbara Henretty to Steven D. Byler and James R. Wareham, tract, Clarion Township, $37,000.
- Adlo R. Scalise, Aldo R. Scalise and Carmelina Scalise to Aldo P. Scalise and A. Vincent Scalise, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Shane A. McHenry to Amy Hawk and Timothy Hawk, parcel, Clarion Borough, $120,000.
- Poster Family trust and Dorris McCarthy Audrew trustee to David M. Schoppe Jr. and Angela M. Schoppe, lots, Washington Township, $40,000.
- Virginia R. Minich, Tammy S. Guntrum, Bandon D. Minich, Kevin R. Guntrum and Mikaela L. Minich to Tammy S. Guntrum and Brandon D. Minich, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
- Nicholas L. Brown and Teresa A. M. Brown to Ian J. Wilson, lot, Sligo Borough, $130,000.
- Patricia A. Amsler, Ronald E. Amsler and Patricia A. Amsler to Patrick J. Ganoe, parcel, Washington Township, $5,000.
- David E. Kasmoch est, Antoinette Kasmoch Steedman exe/est, Antoinette Kasmoch Steedman heir, Timothy Raymond Kasmoch heir and Diane Elaine Kasmoch heir to Darryl D. Everett Jr., parcel, Salem Township, $53,000.
- Ellen C. Pyne, Richard T. Pyne, James E. Pyne, Mary Ann Pyne, Robert E. Pyne and Angela Pyne to Richard T. Pyne, James E. Pyne, Mary Ann Pyne, Robert E. Pyne and Angela Pyne, parcel, Porter Township, $37,364.58.
- Larry A. Smith est aka Larry Arthur Smith est and Carol L. Smith exe/est to James L. Kunselman and Luella A. Best, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Charles R. Raviart and Mary K. Raviart to Scott C. Raviart and Kimberly Lynne Raviart, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
- Sheila Lynne O’Neill to Matthew P. Gilara and Melisa A. Gilara, parcel, Washington Township, $800.
- John T. Bowersox, Terri L. Bowersox and Melissa J. Kline to Melissa J. Kline, tract, Porter Township, $1.
- Todd D. McCurdy and Hilary L. McCurdy to Laura Lee Troyan, parcel, Farmington Township, $105,000.
- Deborah Myers aka Deborah E. Myers to Nathan A. Carben, parcel, Knox Borough, $145,800.
- Keith E. Decker and Deborah A. Decker to Roy L. Troyer and Clara A. Troyer, parcel, Beaver Township, $100,000.
- Keith E. Decker and Deborah A. Decker to Keith E. Decker and Deborah A. Decker, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- George J. Jaber and Mary Beth Jaber to Michael Collins and Suzi R. Collins, parcel, Farmington Township, $185,750.
- Clifford J. Weber and Jeanne Weber to Thomas Niemynski and Lynne C. Niemynski, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
Tags
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Beavers run past Gremlins in season opener
-
Jeff Tech's new assistant principal shares strong passion for education, community
-
Reynoldsville woman jailed for allegedly assaulting boyfriend in front of child
-
Police: 3 injured in accident on Thunderbird Road
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Ridgway man accused of physically assaulting two people
-
Authority OKs DuBois Regional Airport employee pay rate to $17 per hour
-
Knotted Pines brings local businesses together
-
Many Pa. nursing homes must spend more on patient care under new law
-
Rovers complete comeback, down Wolves, 28-25
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.