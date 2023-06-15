  • Larry D. Dehner and Deborah K. Dehner to Gary L. Bauer and Sharon D. Bauer, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
  • Larry D. Dehner and Deborah K. Dehner to Dalton J. Lesko and Megan R. Lesko, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
  • Lois Jane Wilson to Amanda L. Heasley and Jessica A. Voller, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
  • Mary R. Roscoe to Dennis Sulick Jr., Dennis Sulick III and Derek Sulick, parcel, Farmington Township, $3,164.80.
  • Russell D. Davis and Roxanne L. Davis to Jacob R. Davis, tracts, Strattanville Borough, $1.
  • J. Matthew Mortimer to Andrea Guntrum, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $6,000.
  • Tate M. Allison and Rebecca J. Allison to Stephen C. Kifer and Robin Eden Kifer, parcel, Millcreek Township, $500,000.
  • Janice L. Hinchberger, Alan D. Schmelzer and David J. Schmelzer to Janice L. Hinchberger and David J. Schmelzer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Lucas J. Obenreder to Erin R. Obenreder, parcel, Knox Township, $97,000.
  • Frederick C. Kahle to Timothy J. Stitt and Shannon D. Stitt, parcel, Farmington Township, $191,000.
  • John Kerle, Katherine Kerle by agent and Tanner J. Kerle agent to John R. Kerle, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
  • Jacob Wengerd and Clara Wengerd to Paul D. Douglas, Jessica Douglas and Paul W. Douglas, parcel, Beaver Township, $285,000.
  • Danny Wenger aka Danny A. Wenger and Robin Wenger aka Robin A. Wenger to Wenger Family trust, Danny A. Wenger trustee and Robin A. Wenger trustee, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
  • Lyme Allegheny Land Company II LLC to Adam J. Meterko, Christy L. Meterko, John E. Hubauer, Bonita A. Hubauer, Zachary W. Aukamp and Chelsey D. Aukamp, parcel, Clarion Township, $182,000.
  • Edward H. Greene est aka Edward Harold Greene est and Douglas E. Greene exe/est to Douglas E. Greene, Lori Lynn Greene and Daniel R. Greene, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Douglas E. Greene to Lori Lynn Greene and Daniel R. Greene, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Ryan J. Markel to Allegheny Hill Properties LLC, tract, Sligo Borough, $1.
  • Lora Ann Houben Cope, John Mark Houben, Ray William Cope and Mary Lou Houben to Matthew B. Long, tract, Clarion Borough, $121,000.
  • Charles W. Young, Marjorie E. Young by agent and Charles W. Young agent to David W. Young and Rachel McWilliams Young, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.
  • Lana M. Myers by agent aka Lana M. Todd by agent and Mark A. Myers agent to Mark A. Myers, tracts, Piney Township, $50,224.
  • Robert Ryan Maxwell, Andrew Thomas Maxwell, Kathleen M. Maxwell, Robert J. Maxwell est aka Robert James Maxwell est, Robert Ryan Maxwell exe/est and Andrew Thomas Maxwell exe/est to Robert Ryan Maxwell, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
  • William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth to Robert Ryan Maxwell, parcel, Highland Township, $724.22.
  • Robert Ryan Maxwell to Robert Ryan Maxwell, parcels, Highland Township, $1.
  • Robert R. Maxwell to William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth, parcel, Highland Township, $183.22.
  • William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth to William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth, parcels, Highland Township, $1.
  • Keli Lyn Bonanno and Janna Lee Magagnotti to Daniel Steven Knapp, tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $90,000.

