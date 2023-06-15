- Larry D. Dehner and Deborah K. Dehner to Gary L. Bauer and Sharon D. Bauer, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Larry D. Dehner and Deborah K. Dehner to Dalton J. Lesko and Megan R. Lesko, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Lois Jane Wilson to Amanda L. Heasley and Jessica A. Voller, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
- Mary R. Roscoe to Dennis Sulick Jr., Dennis Sulick III and Derek Sulick, parcel, Farmington Township, $3,164.80.
- Russell D. Davis and Roxanne L. Davis to Jacob R. Davis, tracts, Strattanville Borough, $1.
- J. Matthew Mortimer to Andrea Guntrum, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $6,000.
- Tate M. Allison and Rebecca J. Allison to Stephen C. Kifer and Robin Eden Kifer, parcel, Millcreek Township, $500,000.
- Janice L. Hinchberger, Alan D. Schmelzer and David J. Schmelzer to Janice L. Hinchberger and David J. Schmelzer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Lucas J. Obenreder to Erin R. Obenreder, parcel, Knox Township, $97,000.
- Frederick C. Kahle to Timothy J. Stitt and Shannon D. Stitt, parcel, Farmington Township, $191,000.
- John Kerle, Katherine Kerle by agent and Tanner J. Kerle agent to John R. Kerle, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Jacob Wengerd and Clara Wengerd to Paul D. Douglas, Jessica Douglas and Paul W. Douglas, parcel, Beaver Township, $285,000.
- Danny Wenger aka Danny A. Wenger and Robin Wenger aka Robin A. Wenger to Wenger Family trust, Danny A. Wenger trustee and Robin A. Wenger trustee, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Lyme Allegheny Land Company II LLC to Adam J. Meterko, Christy L. Meterko, John E. Hubauer, Bonita A. Hubauer, Zachary W. Aukamp and Chelsey D. Aukamp, parcel, Clarion Township, $182,000.
- Edward H. Greene est aka Edward Harold Greene est and Douglas E. Greene exe/est to Douglas E. Greene, Lori Lynn Greene and Daniel R. Greene, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Douglas E. Greene to Lori Lynn Greene and Daniel R. Greene, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Ryan J. Markel to Allegheny Hill Properties LLC, tract, Sligo Borough, $1.
- Lora Ann Houben Cope, John Mark Houben, Ray William Cope and Mary Lou Houben to Matthew B. Long, tract, Clarion Borough, $121,000.
- Charles W. Young, Marjorie E. Young by agent and Charles W. Young agent to David W. Young and Rachel McWilliams Young, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.
- Lana M. Myers by agent aka Lana M. Todd by agent and Mark A. Myers agent to Mark A. Myers, tracts, Piney Township, $50,224.
- Robert Ryan Maxwell, Andrew Thomas Maxwell, Kathleen M. Maxwell, Robert J. Maxwell est aka Robert James Maxwell est, Robert Ryan Maxwell exe/est and Andrew Thomas Maxwell exe/est to Robert Ryan Maxwell, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
- William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth to Robert Ryan Maxwell, parcel, Highland Township, $724.22.
- Robert Ryan Maxwell to Robert Ryan Maxwell, parcels, Highland Township, $1.
- Robert R. Maxwell to William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth, parcel, Highland Township, $183.22.
- William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth to William S. Burnworth and Constance B. Burnworth, parcels, Highland Township, $1.
- Keli Lyn Bonanno and Janna Lee Magagnotti to Daniel Steven Knapp, tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $90,000.
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Former Christ the King CEO sentenced to state prison for theft
-
DuBois prepares for annual Community Days festival this weekend
-
SMASD gifts Bennetts Valley Elementary School building to Jay Township
-
Brookville native opens Grounded Brewings mobile coffee shop
-
St. Marys woman charged with strangulation, assault
-
Consolidation lawsuit questions arise at DuBois City Council meeting
-
St. Marys Area School Board OKs several hires
-
Solicitor to seek DuBois Council's OK to defend against consolidation lawsuit
-
Brockway graduate earns Girl Scouts' highest honor
-
Interim DuBois manager gives update on forensic audit status