- Harry N. Fague est, Wendy McKay adm/est, Wendy McKay, Duane Fague, Derek H. Fague and Jennifer A. Fague to Bryce Wadding and Samantha Wadding, tract, Monroe Township, $24,000.
- Myrna A. Smith to Keith A. Klingler and Elaine F. Klingler, parcels, Millcreek Township, $3,000.
- Richard M. Troese and Janine L. Troese to Ryan R. Radaker, parcel, Clarion Township, $80,000.
- James Edward Karg est aka James E. Karg est and Linda M. Frederick exe/est to Joshua L. Frederick and Erin M. Frederick, tract, Washington Township, $215,000.
- Helen D. Atkinson to Robert Eric Bowser, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Betty Hawk aka Betty L. Kunselman to Tammy I. Mazzoni, parcels, Redbank Township, $1.
- Western PA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church to Providence United Methodist Church, Church Providence United Methodist and Methodist Church Providence United, parcels, Beaver Township, $17,335.
- Donald W. Shay Jr. and Linda L. Shay to Joshua Alan Yates, parcel, Piney Township, $8,000.
- Edward A. Bradley Jr., Edward A. Bradley Sr. est and Edward A. Bradley Jr. adm/est to Dee M. Bell, parcels, Redbank Township, $12,000.
- Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Nicholas Brown and Teresa Brown, lots, Monroe Township, $85,011.
- Rimersburg United Methodist Church, Church Rimersburg United Methodist and Methodist Church Rimersburg United to Faith Fellowship Church of Rimersburg Inc. and Rimersburg Faith Fellowship Church, parcels, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
- Garrett D. Rankin and Amanda M. Rankin to Carrie Roofner, parcel, Porter Township, $105,000.
- Four Leaf Limited Partnership to D3OB Properties LLC, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Craig Kiser to Richard E. Kinney and Myra A. Ezell, parcels, Knox Township, $181,500.
- Michael D. Buzard and Susan M. Buzard to Craig Kiser, parcel, Washington Township, $135,000.
- Donald B. Himes to Sherri L. McGuire, Kimberly D. Henry, Donald B. Himes Jr. and Tonya S. Macefe, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Suzanne J. Kinney to Kelly J. Himes and Angela Burtner, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $37,500.
- Edward M. Fink est, Kay A. Fink exe/est and Frederick Elkin to Kay S. Fink, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- LaPew Social Club, Donald J. Victor, James R. Singer, George Chemsak, Duane Folks and Donald J. Victor Jr. to LaPew Social Club, Donald J. Victor, James R. Singer, George Chemsak, Duane Folks, Donald J. Victor Jr. and James R. Singer II, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Patrick C. McMillen, Karen A. McMillen and Susanne M. McMillen to Benjamin P. McMillen and Patrick C. McMillen, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Lengyel trust and Karen M. Lengyel trustee to Austin Strotman and Celeste M. McGrady, parcel, Knox Borough, $71,000.
- Joseph F. Aubel III and Terri Lynn Aubel to Callen Cabins LLC, tract, Farmington Township, $230,000.
- C.M. Nellis Holdings LLC to Jones Estates Izzie PA LLC, parcels, Strattanville Borough, $2,525,000.
- Carrie A. Murdock to Abraham L. Murdock, lot, Toby Township, $52,000.
- Lori Ann Hargenrader and Terry Hargenrader to Ryan M. Clark, parcels, Paint Township, $165,000.
- Pamela Moore to Unknown Owner, court order, East Brady Borough, $1.
- Aaron J. Miller and Fannie Byler to Gilbert B. Rigby and Penny J. Rigby, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Gilbert B. Rigby and Penny J. Rigby to Gilbert B. Rigby and Penny J. Rigby, parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
- Timothy W. Fulton by agent, Brett Fulton agent, Ellen Fulton by agent and Brett Fulton agent to Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford, parcel, Paint Township, $110,000.
- Assemblies of God Foundation trustee, David J. Selleck stewardship trust and Dorothy J. Selleck stewardship trust to David J. Selleck, tracts, Clarion Township, $1.
- J. Duane Harriger aka James Duane Harriger and Lana K. Harriger to Michael L. Harriger and Becky S. Harriger, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- William D. Campbell and Donna J. Campbell to William D. Campbell Jr., Tracy A. Campbell and Susan K. Campbell Mosquera, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Lauren A. Martin to Charles Dobbs and Michele Dobbs, parcel, Farmington Township, $128,000.
- Dennis Lee Simpson, Barry Dean Simpson, Karen Simpson, Carol Ann Boyle and Steve Boyle to Brett A. Fancher, lot, Madison Township, $70,000.
- Brian T. Acey and Jodie L. Acey to Devin Earney and Elizabeth Shannonhouse, parcel, Clarion Borough, $90,000.
