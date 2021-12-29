  • Pamela J. McGinnis to David Scott McGinnis and Michael Shawn McGinnis, parcel, Brady Township, $1.
  • Brenda Polatty to Thomas W. Amsler, 1/16 int, Beaver Township, $8,000.
  • GPS Investment trust and Gianpaolo Starita trustee to James R. Pasqualini, parcel, Sligo Borough, $182,900.
  • Mark A. Redding and Stacey C. Redding to Stacey C. Redding, lot, St. Petersburg Borough, $1.
  • Kyle Bailey and Jocelyn Nicole Bailey to Michael J. Frampton and Christina M. Frampton, tract, Rimersburg Borough, $111,300.
  • MTL Forestry Company and Matson Timber Land Company to Matson Industries Inc., tract, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Matson Industries Inc. to Prime Forestry Practice Co., tracts, Beaver Township, $1.
  • Pamela J. Ryan est, Timothy J. Ryan exe/est, Donald M. Ryan exe/est, Timothy J. Ryan and Donald M. Ryan to Donald M. Ryan, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Pamela J. Ryan est, Timothy J. Ryan exe/est, Donald M. Ryan exe/est, Timothy J. Ryan and Donald M. Ryan to Timothy J. Ryan, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Troese Brothers, Joseph Troese by att/fact, Henry A. Troese by att/fact, Victor Troese by att/fact, Louis Troese by att/fact, Eugene T. Troese by att/fact, Nicholas A. Troese by att/fact, Henry A. Troese att/fact and Joseph Troese att/fact to Frank Lignelli and Joyce Lignelli, parcel, Clarion Borough, $650.
  • David Gene Miles est aka David G. Miles est, Timothy M. Miles exe/est and Amy E. Snyder exe/est to James E. Koch and Michelle K. Koch, parcel, East Brady Borough, $115,000.
  • George Gruver and Mary L. Gruver to Ryan J. Crissman and Robin D. Crissman, parcel, Porter Township, $130,000.
  • Margaret Barilla est, Michaeline M. Nelson exe/est and Sandra A. Stewart exe/est to Michaeline M. Nelson, lot, Washington Township, $1.
  • Rose Malesky est aka Rose A. Malesky est aka Rose Ann Malesky est and Roschelle A. Schmiedel adm/est to Chester E. Malesky Jr., tract, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Nancy Lee Brocious to Nancy L. Brocious grantor trust and Patti Hanna trustee, tract, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
  • Ronald R. Hunsberger Jr. and Bonnie K. Hunsberger to Hunsberger Farm trust, Ronald R. Hunsberger Jr. trustee and Bonnie K. Hunsberger trustee, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
  • Dorothy Jean Foreman by agent and Bonnie J. Stehle agent to HGB Leasing Inc., tracts, Monroe Township, $2,000.
  • HGB Leasing LLC to William L. Henry and Michelle L. Henry, tracts, Monroe Township, $1.
  • James Delbert Shofestall est aka James D. Shofestall est aka Jim Shofestall est and Kenneth M. Siegel exe/est to Sandra K. Siegel special needs trust, Kenneth M. Siegel trustee, Sandra K. Siegel trust and Kenneth M. Siegel trustee, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Sandra K. Siegel trust and Kenneth M. Siegel trustee to Molly K. Siegel and Kenneth M. Siegel, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Sandra K. Siegel special needs trust, Kenneth M. Siegel trustee, Molly K. Siegel and Kenneth M. Siegel to JDSBMS LLC, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Kyle Zentiska to Daniel R. Whitling, parcel, Sligo Borough, $105,000.

