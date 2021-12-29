- Pamela J. McGinnis to David Scott McGinnis and Michael Shawn McGinnis, parcel, Brady Township, $1.
- Brenda Polatty to Thomas W. Amsler, 1/16 int, Beaver Township, $8,000.
- GPS Investment trust and Gianpaolo Starita trustee to James R. Pasqualini, parcel, Sligo Borough, $182,900.
- Mark A. Redding and Stacey C. Redding to Stacey C. Redding, lot, St. Petersburg Borough, $1.
- Kyle Bailey and Jocelyn Nicole Bailey to Michael J. Frampton and Christina M. Frampton, tract, Rimersburg Borough, $111,300.
- MTL Forestry Company and Matson Timber Land Company to Matson Industries Inc., tract, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Matson Industries Inc. to Prime Forestry Practice Co., tracts, Beaver Township, $1.
- Pamela J. Ryan est, Timothy J. Ryan exe/est, Donald M. Ryan exe/est, Timothy J. Ryan and Donald M. Ryan to Donald M. Ryan, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
- Pamela J. Ryan est, Timothy J. Ryan exe/est, Donald M. Ryan exe/est, Timothy J. Ryan and Donald M. Ryan to Timothy J. Ryan, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
- Troese Brothers, Joseph Troese by att/fact, Henry A. Troese by att/fact, Victor Troese by att/fact, Louis Troese by att/fact, Eugene T. Troese by att/fact, Nicholas A. Troese by att/fact, Henry A. Troese att/fact and Joseph Troese att/fact to Frank Lignelli and Joyce Lignelli, parcel, Clarion Borough, $650.
- David Gene Miles est aka David G. Miles est, Timothy M. Miles exe/est and Amy E. Snyder exe/est to James E. Koch and Michelle K. Koch, parcel, East Brady Borough, $115,000.
- George Gruver and Mary L. Gruver to Ryan J. Crissman and Robin D. Crissman, parcel, Porter Township, $130,000.
- Margaret Barilla est, Michaeline M. Nelson exe/est and Sandra A. Stewart exe/est to Michaeline M. Nelson, lot, Washington Township, $1.
- Rose Malesky est aka Rose A. Malesky est aka Rose Ann Malesky est and Roschelle A. Schmiedel adm/est to Chester E. Malesky Jr., tract, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Nancy Lee Brocious to Nancy L. Brocious grantor trust and Patti Hanna trustee, tract, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- Ronald R. Hunsberger Jr. and Bonnie K. Hunsberger to Hunsberger Farm trust, Ronald R. Hunsberger Jr. trustee and Bonnie K. Hunsberger trustee, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Dorothy Jean Foreman by agent and Bonnie J. Stehle agent to HGB Leasing Inc., tracts, Monroe Township, $2,000.
- HGB Leasing LLC to William L. Henry and Michelle L. Henry, tracts, Monroe Township, $1.
- James Delbert Shofestall est aka James D. Shofestall est aka Jim Shofestall est and Kenneth M. Siegel exe/est to Sandra K. Siegel special needs trust, Kenneth M. Siegel trustee, Sandra K. Siegel trust and Kenneth M. Siegel trustee, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
- Sandra K. Siegel trust and Kenneth M. Siegel trustee to Molly K. Siegel and Kenneth M. Siegel, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
- Sandra K. Siegel special needs trust, Kenneth M. Siegel trustee, Molly K. Siegel and Kenneth M. Siegel to JDSBMS LLC, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
- Kyle Zentiska to Daniel R. Whitling, parcel, Sligo Borough, $105,000.
Tags
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
PSP: Man dies after police chase ends with vehicle crashing into Big Run building
-
St. Marys man facing felony child porn charges
-
Two charged following alleged heroin bust in Elk County
-
Clearfield County deeds Dec. 9-15
-
Armstrong sheriff moving on after eight years in office
-
St. Marys man jailed following alleged incident with pistol
-
Private hunting clubs sue Pennsylvania Game Commission over searches
-
Two face charges in suspected child abuse incident
-
Area local finds success for business through social media persona as ChainsawJenna
-
Punxsutawney couple facing felony drug charges
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.