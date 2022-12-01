  • Randall J. Nebel to Ty W. Brown and Tracey A. Brown, parcels, Washington Township, $27,000.
  • Tina M. Hartle aka Tina M. Kriley and Douglas C. Kriley to Patrick J. Ganoe, parcel, Washington Township, $70,000.
  • U.S. Bank Trust NA trustee and RCF 2 Acquisition trust to William J. Vance, parcel, Callensburg Borough, $12,000.
  • David F. Gilmore to Melissa Gilmore Schill, parcels, Highland Township, $1.
  • Mark J. Mueller and Megan L. Mueller to Colby J. Snow and Olivia B. Elkin, parcel, Perry Township, $137,000.
  • Gary D. Shea to Robert Ryver, Curtis Twigg, Chris Michel, Kim Mumford, Robert Crain, New Bethlehem Grace Baptist Church and Church Grace Baptist New Bethlehem, lot, New Bethlehem Borough, $70,000.
  • John Parous aka John C. Parous to William L. Clark Jr. and Sandra E. Clark, parcels, Elk Township, $200,000.
  • Mark L. Clinger Jr. to Nathan M. Whitehead and Toni A. Iacobelli, tracts, Clarion Township, $99,900.
  • Jamie D. Williams and Paula D. Williams to Paige Marie Wolf and Brody Lee Pollock, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $250,000.
  • John E. Royer IV to John E. Royer IV and Danielle L. Royer, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
  • Robert E. Deitz and Susan M. Deitz to Jaykeb Porter, parcel, Knox Borough, $52,000.
  • Megan E. DeFoy aka Megan E. Hargenrader and Michael R. DeFoy to Michael R. DeFoy, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
  • Joyce S. Lignelli est aka Joyce Lignelli est, Mary Brooks exe/est, Joyce S. Lignelli trust, Mary Brooks trustee, Frank Lee Lignelli and Joy Lynne Lignelli to Joy Lynne Lignelli, parcels, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Woodrow W. Yeaney Jr. and Paulette T. Yeaney to Gabrielle Anna Yeaney, parcels, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Kevin L. McCauley to Andrew J. McCullough and Marissa R. Hartzell, parcel, Washington Township, $190,000.
  • Lee F. Berlin and Peggy J. Berlin to Melissa A. Penna, Stephanie L. Majchrzak, Travis L. Berlin, Robin D. Hallman, Kimberly S. Ainsworth and Donald W. Green II, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
  • Ronald T. Kunselman and Pamela L. Kunselman to Erica Dunn, parcel, Redbank Township, $65,000.
  • Autumn Davidson aka Autumn P. Davidson to Autumn Davidson family trust and Autumn Davidson trustee, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
  • George Wesley Freeman est aka George W. Freeman est, Robert W. Freeman exe/est, George V. Freeman exe/est and David T. Freeman exe/est to Devin Lewis Stevenson and Anna Mae Stevenson, parcels, Knox Borough, $305,000.
  • Claire E. Mortimer Jr. aka Clair E. Mortimer Jr. aka Clair E. Mortimer, Susan J. Mortimer by agent, Claire E. Mortimer Jr. agent, Claire E. Mortimer trust, Susan J. Mortimer trust, Claire E. Mortimer trustee and Susan J. Mortimer trustee to Claire E. Mortimer aka Clair E. Mortimer Jr. aka Claire E. Mortimer, Mark Mortimer, Steven Mortimer and Megan Hissem, tract, Madison Township, $1.
  • Claire E. Mortimer Jr., Susan J. Mortimer by agent and Claire E. Mortimer Jr. agent to Claire E. Mortimer, Mark Mortimer, Steven Mortimer and Megan Hissem, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
  • Susan J. Mortimer by agent, Claire E. Mortimer Jr. agent and Claire E. Mortimer Jr. to Susan J. Mortimer, Mark Mortimer, Steven Mortimer and Megan Hissem, parcels, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Andrew McCullough to Travis Gregory Bell, lots, Washington Township, $107,500.
  • Tyler H. Williams and Danielle E. Williams to Cierra N. Snyder, parcels, Paint Township, $186,000.

