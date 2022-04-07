  • Douglas A. Della Toffalo, Susan E. Della Toffalo and Jason P. Noto to Carolyn A. Linberg, parcel, Clarion Borough, $120,000.
  • Barry E. Swartzfager and Lacy M. Swartzfager to Lacy M. Swartzfager and Patrick Nugent, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
  • William Motosicke by guardian aka William M. Motosicke by guardian, Janet Motosicke by guardian, Janet M. Motosicke by guardian and River Communities Fiduciary Services Inc. guardian to James Daniels, Victoria Daniels and Shaun Daniels, parcels, Millcreek Township, $130,000.
  • Pauline M. Stover est and Elizabeth Karen Allaman exe/est to Pauline M. Stover est, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
  • Mable S. Fingado est and Brenda J. Case exe/est to Brenda J. Case and Perry J. Case, tracts, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Timothy S. Heeter and Christine Lyn Heeter to Eric J. Wukits, parcel, East Brady Borough, $115,000.
  • William D. Scully to Ira J. Scully, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Frances G. Chew to Frances G. Chew Family irrevocable trust, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Nathan Steury and Lovina Steury to Samuel E. Schmidt and Ruth C. Schmidt, parcel, Piney Township, $220,000.
  • Timothy W. Fulton and Ellen F. Fulton to David J. Gunter and Ashley K. Magrini, parcels, Clarion Borough, $80,000.
  • Frederick James Dunlap est, Joyce Ann Dunlap exe/est and Joyce Ann Dunlap to Edward T. Dunlap, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Thomas J. McClaine Jr. and Tammy L. McClaine to M&C Property Solutions LLC, lot, New Bethlehem Borough, $62,000.
  • Lindsay M. Deibler and Ryan D. Deibler to Lindsay M. Deibler, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
  • James A. Eisenman and Juanita M. Eisenman to Matthew T. Eisenman and Jessica Eisenman, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
  • George W. Arruda to Larry D. McFadden and Lois J. McFadden, parcels, Farmington Township, $98,000.
  • Larry S. McCauley aka Larry McCauley to HGB Leasing Inc., tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $410,000.
  • William L. Henry III and Michelle L. Henry to Raile Holding LLC, parcels, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
  • William L. Henry III and Michelle L. Henry to Raile Holding LLC, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
  • HGB Leasing Inc. to Raile Holding LLC, parcels, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
  • Kelley A. Rupert, Daniel Ernest Estadt II est aka Daniel Estadt est, Marian E. Estadt adm/est and David M. Estadt to Marian E. Estadt, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
  • Michael S. Kennemuth to Gary A. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Leweis, parcel, Perry Township, $354,000.
  • Patty Minnich aka Patty S. Minick and Daniel Minnich aka Daniel P. Minick to Thomas Minick and Leighann Strauser, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Thomas M. Pavlekovsky and Sonia R. Pavlekovsky to G.C. Town Properties LLC, lot, Clarion Borough, $300,000.
  • Randolph Karg and Tina Karg to Michael A. Vanish III and Kathy D. Vanish, parcel, Washington Township, $55,000.
  • William A. Forsythe and Spring L. Forsythe to Nicholas A. Forsythe, parcel, Sligo Borough, $1.
  • Jillian Benn to William L. McSwain Jr., parcel, Clarion Borough, $105,000.
  • Ryan A. Breniman to Glenn R. Callender and Sandra J. Callender, parcels, Clarion Borough, $96,500.
  • Phillip A. Walker II and Cynthia L. Hoffmeier to Cynthia L. Hoffmeier, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Carolee Greenawalt, Wendy Ruley and Liberty Lauterbach to Jeanine M. Schmader, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
  • Bernadette M. Fogle to Darren M. Stenger, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Bernadette M. Fogle to Jeremy E. Stenger, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Bernadette M. Fogle to Jonathan A. Stenger, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Bernadette M. Fogle to Bernadette M. Fogle, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Bernadette M. Fogle to Bernadette M. Fogle, parcel, Toby Township, $1.

