Virginia R. Fair aka Virginia R. Sayers to Benjamin M. Schwartz and Joanna S. Schwartz, parcels, Beaver Township, $400,000.
- Anthony P. Beveridge and Barbara Beveridge to Cristin D. Leahy and Matthew D. Traver, parcel, Clarion Borough, $172,000.
- Donna Mae Best to Deborah S. Wilkinson, Thomas E. Best, J. Scott Best, Douglas E. Best and Robert A. Best, parcels, Salem Township, $1.
- Cary D. Bell and Penny L. Bell to Cary D. Bell and Penny L. Bell, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Gary Williams and Carol Williams, parcel, Clarion Borough, $95,000.
- Janice Shrum to Aaron Kroh and Andrea Pauldin, lot, Sligo Borough, $37,000.
- William R. Leadbetter and Jessica L. Leadbetter to Brandon Leadbetter and Kristine Leadbetter, parcels, Clarion Township, $200,000.
- Tracy R. Maxton to Beverly L. Schmader, parcel, Farmington Township, $120,000.
- Dean L. Greenawalt and Christine Greenawalt to Jeremy M. Greenawalt, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Randall C. Stom est aka Randall Craig Stom est and Hunter M. Stom adm/est to Richard D. Clark and Carol R. Clark, parcels, Clarion Borough, $160,000.
- James E. Bowersox and Mary Kay Bowersox to Austen J. Campbell and Hope A. Campbell, tracts, Clarion Township, $15,000.
- Anne E. Dargitz est by sheriff aka Anne E. Cope est by sheriff aka Anne E. Schmader by sheriff and Clarion County Sheriff to Sandra Sulewski and Matthew Musgrave, parcels, Knox Township, $31,948.58.
- Rita Marie Kiser est aka Rita M. Kiser est and Pamela Kiser Space exe/est to David R. Space and Joy M. Space, tract, Shippenville Borough, $100,000.
- Church St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran and St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church to Upward Call Rehabilitation Inc., parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $150,000.
- Michael T. Rearick and Angela B. Rearick to Michael T. Rearick, parcels, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- Michael T. Rearick and Angela B. Rearick to Angela B. Rearick, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- Vincent J. Wolbert and Mary A. Wolbert to Nicholas A. Wolbert, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Richard T. Rapp Jr. to Jon Bowser, parcel, Highland Township, $140,000.
- Roger Shaw and Stephanie S. Shaw to Scott B. Myers and Sandra R. Myers, parcels, Beaver Township, $40,000.
- Hanna C. Lassowsky trust and Hanna C. Lassowsky trustee to Greg Duncan, lot, Clarion Borough, $130,855.
- Samuel E. Wolbert, Sharon L. Byers aka Sharon L. Wolbert and Wolbert Sharon L. Byers to Justin M. Nale, parcels, Knox Township, $325,000.
- John R. Kerle aka John Kerle and Katherine A. Kerle to Selker Kerle Charity Inc., parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
- Selker Kerle Charity Inc. to Bradley A. Heeter and Jenny E. Heeter, parcel, Beaver Township, $200,000.
- Tracy A. Betz to Andrew E. Betz, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Elizabeth C. Ochs est, Wayne T. Ochs exe/est, Stanley A. Ochs exe/est, Rex A. Ochs exe/est and Ochs Investment Limited Partnership to United Community Independence Programs, parcels, Porter Township, $140,000.
Leah R. Mannerino and Christopher R. Mannerino to Alicia M. Stenger, parcel, Farmington Township, $127,000.