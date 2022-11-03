- Donald A. Flick and Shirley J. Flick to Linda Lesko, parcel, Washington Township, $5,000.
- Douglas A. Fowler and Diana M. Ludwig to Robert K. Mohr, Jane E. Mohr, Jeffrey A. Mohr and Sheryl B. Mohr, tract, Farmington Township, $90,000.
- Susan E. Walter aka Susan E. Painter to Susan E. Walter and Kenneth J. Walter, lot, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
- Mike Buzzard aka Michael W. Buzzard to Andrew B. Griebel, parcel, Monroe Township, $85,000.
- Debra E. Shay to Kyle T. Schwabenbauer, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.
- Clifton J. Wolbert and Linda J. Keister aka Linda J. Wolbert aka Linda K. Wolbert to Clifton J. Wolbert, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
- Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau, Joseph C. Griffith by tax claim and Mary E. Griffith by tax claim to Roger E. Wright and Erika D. Wright, tract, Richland Township, $980.
- Jeffrey E. Miller and Mary E. Miller to Charles G. McNaughton, parcel, East Brady Borough, $230,000.
- Richard A. Finotti and Cheryl A. Finotti to Michael L. Dehner and Jayme N. Dehner, lots, Highland Township, $1.
- Mark A. Wineman and Rebecca F. Wineman to Kalyumet Campground LLC, tracts, Highland Township, $2,750,000.
- James N. Wert and Kim M. Wert to Joseph F. Aubel III and Terri Lynn Aubel, tract, Farmington Township, $149,000.
- Edward S. Lowrey and Melanie A. Lowrey to Melanie A. Lowrey, tracts, Foxburg Borough, $1.
- Michael J. Burr to Daniel S. Rodgers, parcel, Knox Township, $145,000.
- David C. Lesko est, Linda Lesko exe/est and Linda Lesko aka Linda Querio to Michael J. Burr, parcels, Washington Township, $249,900.
- Roman Poerio, Lucci Poerio, Kira Poerio and Drema D. Poerio to Joshua D. Guntrum and Sheena N. Guntrum, parcels, Madison Township, $124,900.
- William L. Schaefer to Jennifer L. Williams and Rebecca A. Toth, tract, Clarion Township, $1.
- Ben Brinker to Bruce Brinker, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- Lloyd D. Schrecengost and Linda E. Schrecengost to Lloyd D. Schrecengost, Linda E. Schrecengost and Eric V. Schrecengost, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- John L. Whitling and Jacqueline M. Dumm to Judith A. Kahle, parcel, Ashland Township, $43,000.
- Martha Belle Wensel aka Martha B. Wensel to Eric D. Wensel and Tamara R. Wensel, tract, Sligo Borough, $1.
- Eric D. Wensel and Tamara R. Wensel to Graham M. Gallagher and Alicia J. Blice, tract, Sligo Borough, $50,000.
- Richard A. Thompson and Patricia Ann Thompson to Leslie S. Myers and Trena P. Myers, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Jane C. Mohney aka Jane Mohney to UK Strattanville Holding LLC, parcels, Clarion Township, $261,000.
