- Elizabeth A. Stolzenbach to Mark J. Speckman and Susan B. Speckman, parcel, Clarion Borough, $220,000.
- Luanne G. Dunkle to Matthew D. Boocks and Jodi L. Boocks, parcels, Limestone Township, $580,000.
- Linda Sue Wiant, Michael S. Thomas est, Linda Sue Wiant adm/est, Phillip Thomas and Cheryl E. Gehring to Joshua P. Wiant and Sarah E. Wiant, parcels, Paint Township, $113,509.68.
- Esther D. Mast to Allen J. Guth, parcel, Washington Township, $41,750.
- Larry Dean Montgomery, Cheryl Ann Baker aka Cheryl Ann Baker Montgomery, Paula Jean Montgomery, Marcy Lynn Gallagher aka Marcy Lynn Hile and Deena Elaine Slaugenhaupt aka Deena Elaine Tierney Montgomery to Larry Dean Montgomery, Cheryl Ann Baker, Paula Jean Montgomery, Marcy Lynn Gallagher and Deena Elaine Slaugenhaupt, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
- Ronald L. Fox, Edith C. Fox, Kristina R. Shimmons Kristina R. Robinson and Stoney Robinson to Richard A. Strauser, parcel, Piney Township, $400.
- C&K Coal Company to Terry L. Rapp and Deborah J. Rapp, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
- Betty DeSanto est aka Sandy DeSanto est and Christian V. DeSanto exe/est to Christian V. DeSanto and Lisa DeSanto, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- James Warren Timmons and Suzanne Timmons to Doug W. Graham, Traci J. Graham and Devon T. Graham, parcel, Perry Township, $10,000.
- Justin Dehner to Chris A. Lauer, parcel, Knox Borough, $85,500.
- Paula Montgomery and Jarod S. Montgomery to Daisy Sapien and Lawrence Sapien, parcel, Madison Township, $210,000.
- Ronald D. Kiser and Sylvia G. Kiser to Tucker W. Whiteside, tracts, Highland Township, $1.
- Aaron M. Troyer and Sara D. Troyer to Bill E. Miller and Amanda N. Miller, parcel, Elk Township, $252,150.
- Hammond Contractors Inc. to Jared Smith, parcel, Redbank Township, $15,000.
- Brian Reed and Pamela Reed to Jamie L. Pezzuti and Heather R. Pezzuti, parcels, Rimersburg Borough, $10,000.
- George Farms Inc. to George Farms Inc., parcels, Toby Township, $1.
- Thomas R. Frederick, Gerald K. Frederick and Elizabeth A. Frederick to Thomas R. Frederick, lot, Washington Township, $1.
- James F. Struna and Eileen V. Struna to Struna Family trust, James F. Struna trustee and Eileen V. Struna trustee, tract, Washington Township, $1.
- Steven E. Hamilton to Michelle L. Short, lot, Rimersburg Borough, $50,000.
- Shirley Rapp, Eugene Rapp Jr. and Emily Rapp to Carey A. Troup and Brenda L. Troup, parcel, Porter Township, $75,000.
- Robert Wayne Hutchison to Raymond L. Eyth, tracts, Licking Township, $40,000.
