  • Waylo Acres LLC to High Test Management Company, parcels, Redbank Township, $180,000.
  • Charles H. Alexander, Stephen G. Alexander, Nancy Alexander and Trudy S. Alexander to Theodore P. Steadman and Norma A. Steadman, parcel, Highland Township, $150,000.
  • Jerrod Lee Franklin est aka Jerrod Franklin est and Chantel Crawford adm/est to Jason R. Little, tract, Redbank Township, $60,000.
  • Donovan A. Stellavato and Andrew Rivera to Danielle Conaway and Garrett Conaway, tract, Madison Township, $5,000.
  • David P. Sloan and Tiffany L. Sloan to Kyle James Ochs and Stephanie Lynn Sorrell, tracts, Knox Township, $230,000.
  • Angel Marie Lacombe to Angel Marie Lacombe, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
  • John Burford, Debra Burford, Margie Halvin, Timothy Halvin, Byron C. Burford Jr., Deborah Russell and Mark Russell to Allegheny River Family trust, Otto N. Schiberl trustee aka Otto N. Schiberl Jr. trustee and Victoria S. Whitmer trustee, tract, Limestone Township, $100,000.
  • A. Thomas Walter and Carol A. Walter to Thomas A. Walter and Amy B. Walter, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Timmy James Frederick to Justin B. Ferringer, lots, Porter Township, $116,500.
  • Leland Ray Dunkle est, Sandra L. Gatesman exe/est, Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra Lynn Gatesman agent to Cole E. Heffner and Alison C. Heffner, parcels, Clarion Borough, $150,000.

