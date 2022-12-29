- Waylo Acres LLC to High Test Management Company, parcels, Redbank Township, $180,000.
- Charles H. Alexander, Stephen G. Alexander, Nancy Alexander and Trudy S. Alexander to Theodore P. Steadman and Norma A. Steadman, parcel, Highland Township, $150,000.
- Jerrod Lee Franklin est aka Jerrod Franklin est and Chantel Crawford adm/est to Jason R. Little, tract, Redbank Township, $60,000.
- Donovan A. Stellavato and Andrew Rivera to Danielle Conaway and Garrett Conaway, tract, Madison Township, $5,000.
- David P. Sloan and Tiffany L. Sloan to Kyle James Ochs and Stephanie Lynn Sorrell, tracts, Knox Township, $230,000.
- Angel Marie Lacombe to Angel Marie Lacombe, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
- John Burford, Debra Burford, Margie Halvin, Timothy Halvin, Byron C. Burford Jr., Deborah Russell and Mark Russell to Allegheny River Family trust, Otto N. Schiberl trustee aka Otto N. Schiberl Jr. trustee and Victoria S. Whitmer trustee, tract, Limestone Township, $100,000.
- A. Thomas Walter and Carol A. Walter to Thomas A. Walter and Amy B. Walter, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Timmy James Frederick to Justin B. Ferringer, lots, Porter Township, $116,500.
- Leland Ray Dunkle est, Sandra L. Gatesman exe/est, Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra Lynn Gatesman agent to Cole E. Heffner and Alison C. Heffner, parcels, Clarion Borough, $150,000.
Tags
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
DuBois man jailed on drug, firearm charges following traffic stop
-
BREAKING NEWS: $122,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Clarion County
-
Gypsy Wagon Food Truck expands its reach, stays open for winter
-
MONDAY MEETING (on a Tuesday): Get to know Kali Grumley
-
NB men face charges for alleged sign painting incident in Porter Twp.
-
DuBois Mall to host fireworks display on New Year's Eve
-
SAVING ZEUS: Local dog receives the 'Christmas miracle' of rescue
-
Brockway's new DECA Club makes waves
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Christmas Day Happening in St. Marys delivers 473 meals
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.