- Michael E. Frederick and Sharon A. Frederick to Courtney Calderwood, lot, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Sportsmans Paradise LLC to Mark A. Haradzin and Abigail Lester, parcel, Farmington Township, $140,000.
- Sportsmans Paradise LLC to Elmer V. Hogg Jr. and Arandia Kastelic, parcels, Farmington Township, $10,732.04.
- John F. Brosnahan Jr., Joyce E. Brosnahan by agent and John F. Brosnahan Jr. agent to Richard A. Reynolds, Jennifer J. Boerio and Marjorie A. Boerio, parcel, Richland Township, $36,000.
- Tyler B. Forsythe to Joleene M. Hess and Joseph D. Hess, parcel, Madison Township, $130,900.
- John R. Jones, Michael S. Jones, Adam L. Jones, Angie C. Jones Kemmer aka Kemmer Angie C. Jones and Joshua Troup to Joshua Troup, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Joshua Troup to John R. Jones, Michael S. Jones, Adam L. Jones and Angie C. Jones Kemmer aka Kemmer Angie C. Jones, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Deneise Snyder, Clarence Lee Snyder, Kay Goyak, George Goyak, Paula Gilliland, Michael Gilliland, Mark Reinsel and Gwen Reinsel to Ronald E. Diller, parcel, Limestone Township, $70,000.
- William A. Bowser est and Cody A. Bowser adm/est to Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $10,000.
- Doris Jean Fair est aka Doris J. Fair est, Jeffery E. Fair adm/est and Connie S. Williams to Jeffery E. Fair, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Jack W. Fenstermaker, Audra M. Fenstermaker and Judy Marie Hetrick to Jack W. Fenstermaker and Audra M. Fenstermaker, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Robert J. Smerkar III and Kathleen M. Smerkar to Amy E. Smerkar and Sara K. Smerkar, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
- Robert Coull and Jessica Coull to Donna G. Reinsel, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $1.
- Brandon M. Boyle, Michael S. Boyle and Tracy R. Boyle to Daniel C. Taylor and Christine A. DeCarolis, parcel, East Brady Borough, $70,000.
- Rodney H. Carrier and Patricia J. Carrier to Brady R. Carrier and Nicole L. Carrier, tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
- Lois J. Sutter to Douglas L. Sutter Jr., parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Ray Theiss aka Lancy Ray Theiss and Melissa Theiss to Charles P. Leach Jr., tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $70,000.
- Rose Radaker to Justin P. Farione and Lindsay C. Farione, parcel, Clarion Township, $152,000.
- Unique Gas & Supply Inc. to Unique Fabrications Inc., parcels, Paint Township, $500,000.
- Diane M. Moyer est and Gerald K. Moyer Sr. adm/est to Michael F. Eisenman, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Connie A. Eisenman est, Michael F. Eisenman exe/est and Michael F. Eisenman to Michael F. Eisenman, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
