- James J. Conley and Anthony J. Young to Anthony J. Young and Kathleen Diane Bistransin Young, lot, Madison Township, $6,750.
- Theda G. Fredley to Loyal W. Fredley Jr., lots, Licking Township, $1.
- Corcettis Captain Loomis Hotel Inc. to Corcetti Family trust, Ronald J. Corcetti trustee and Shawn E. Corcetti trustee, tract, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Ronald J. Corcetti and Shawn E. Corcetti to Corcetti Family trust, Ronald J. Corcetti trustee and Shawn E. Corcetti trustee, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
- Ronald J. Corcetti and Shawn E. Corcetti to Corcetti Family trust, Ronald J. Corcetti trustee and Shawn E. Corcetti trustee, tracts, Beaver Township, $1.
- Atlee A. Mast and Ada U. Mast to Ephraim D. Mast and Fannie E. Mast, tracts, Washington Township, $130,000.
- Victoria L. Saylor aka Vickie L. Saylor to Lucille M. Stauffer, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Lucille M. Stauffer to Michael J. Wildeson and Traci D. Wildeson, parcel, Clarion Borough, $170,000.
- Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford to John D. Zanot, parcels, Rimersburg Borough, $69,500.
- Thomas R. Hannold, Sandra L. Hannold by agent and Thomas R. Hannold agent to Thomas R. Hannold Jr., Jeffrey T. Hannold and Scott R. Hannold, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Kelly E. Forell to Robert A. Forell, parcels, Paint Township, $1.
- William L. McSwain Jr. and Patricia Ann McSwain to Patricia Ann McSwain, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Joyce Mae Shook and Daniel N. Shook to Andrew Shaffer, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- Pamela S. Sherer and Dawn Ellen Shirey aka Dawn A. Shirey to Pamela Sue Sherer trustee, Dawn Ellen Shirey trustee and Shirey Girls living trust, parcels, Licking Township, $1.
- Adam Bartley est aka Adam T. Bartley est and Triscia L. Bartley adm/est to Triscia L. Bartley, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- Triscia L. Bartley to Justin T. Bartley and Shayla M. Schuler, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- Gary J. Grecco and Gail D. Grecco to Harry L. Benson IV, parcel, Millcreek Township, $104,000.
- Stephen C. Kifer and Robin Eden Kifer to Ronald Lee Neff, Martha E. Neff, Skip Deal and Mary Crouse, parcel, Millcreek Township, $25,000.
- Elizabeth C. Orris to David G. Goss, parcel, Licking Township, $85,000.
- Kenneth M. Siegel, Molly K. Siegel, Sandra K. Siegel trust, Katherine A. Siegel and Kenneth M. Siegel trustee to Scott M. Rowan and Kathryn A. Rowan, parcel, Clarion Township, $240,568.49.
- Carolyn S. Volponi, Mark A. Volponi, Nancy K. Bensinger, Barbara A. Calafati and Mark Calafati to JTP Farms LLC, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Barbara W. Niederriter to Kathryn A. Deitz, tract, Limestone Township, $1.
- Joseph W. Lowrie Sr. est aka Joseph W. Lowrie est, Matthew J. Lowrie exe/est, Joseph W. Lowrie Jr., Dennis M. Lowrie, Matthew J. Lowrie and Jennifer J. Heflin to Matthew J. Lowrie and Tina M. Lowrie, tract, Clarion Township, $1.
- Rader Properties LLC and Rader Properties LP to Rader Properties LLC, tract, Paint Township, $1.
- Bradley T. George and Sally I. George to Duane George and Melissa Masoner, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
- Property Development LLC to Tobias Borntreger and Melinda Borntreger, parcel, Perry Township, $49,000.
- Fred A. Larson and Frances A. Larson to Ian F. Larson, tract, Limestone Township, $1.
- Fred A. Larson and Frances A. Larson to Robert F. Larson, tract, Piney Township, $1.
- Fred A. Larson and Frances A. Larson to Stacey L. Miller, tract, Limestone Township, $1.
- Adeline M. Chikosky to David R. Chikosky, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Adeline M. Chikosky to Debra A. Parsons, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Adeline M. Chikosky to David R. Chikosky, tract, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Eddy L. Simpson and Jennifer Simpson to Shawn E. Horvath and Serena L. Pawluk, parcel, Toby Township, $47,643.93.
- John R. Spence, P. Diane Hollingdale, Catherine J. Spence, Robert Barnett, Carolyn Spence Cagle, Richard Cagle, Thomas C. Spence, Luann Spence and Mary Frances Spence to Amy Marie Mays, parcel, Paint Township, $215,000.
- Michael E. Russell Jr. and Ashley N. Russell to Brian L. Smith and Teresita C. Smith, parcels, Foxburg Borough, $280,000.
- Charles D. Greenawalt trust, Geraldine G. Greenawalt trust, Terry D. Greenawalt trustee and Robert A. Greenawalt trustee to Robert A. Greenawalt, parcels, Porter Township, $1.
- Charles D. Greenawalt trust, Geraldine G. Greenawalt trust, Terry D. Greenawalt trustee and Robert A. Greenawalt trustee to Terry D. Greenawalt, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- James E. Smerker to Michael P. MacDonald and Ruth M. MacDonald, parcel, Washington Township, $84,900.
- Carrie Lynn Travaglino and Richard L. Mann Jr. to Jack William Urso, parcel, Washington Township, $8,000.
- Edward G. Lisowski to Edward G. Lisowski and Patricia J. Lisowski, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
- Michael P. MacDonald and Ruth M. MacDonald to Joshua L. Elliott and Katie L. Elliott, lot, Richland Township, $160,000.
- Joseph A. Grandey est and Terry R. Greco adm/est to Jeffery Anthony and Paula Anthony, tract, Redbank Township, $129,900.
