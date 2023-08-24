- Rita L. Silvis est aka Rita Silvis est, Nathan T. Silvis exe/est and Nathan T. Silvis to Victoria Wolbert and Brent R. McCanna, tracts, Madison Township, $1.
- Windstream Pennsylvania LLC to East Brady Properties Inc., parcel, East Brady Borough, $17,000.
- Jeffrey Bailey and Michele D. Bailey to Terry Lee Sadler and Helen Ann Sadler, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $97,850.
- Sheryl H. Neely est aka Sheryl A. Neely est, Douglas J. Neely exe/est and Douglas J. Neely to Douglas J. Neely, 1/4 int, Salem Township, $1.
- Robert V. Burns Jr. to Joel L. Reinford, parcels, Limestone Township, $300,000.
- Stanley G. Montana Jr. and Margaret A. Montana to Melia M. Montana and Cassandra L. Stevens, parcel, Washington Township, $199,999.
- Devin G. Smerker and Chloe Smerker to Stanley G. Montana Jr. and Margaret A. Montana, parcels, Washington Township, $168,000.
- Anetta J. Radaker agent, Glenn Alan Radaker by agent and Anetta J. Radaker to Scott Alan Radaker, tracts, Salem Township, $1.
- Gerald M. Sorvelli and Angela R. Sorvelli to Gerald M. Sorvelli, lots, Washington Township, $1.
- Carrie F. Travis to Lisa Varner, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- JJT Hotels LLC to Reva Shivay Clarion LLC, tracts, Monroe Township, $1,249,000.
- Maura E. Keck by agent, Hannah C. Keck Crawford agent, Hannah C. Keck Crawford aka Hannah C. Keck, Timothy Allen Keck est aka Timothy A. Keck est, Hannah C. Crawford Keck exe/est and Benjamin Crawford to Howard A. Bish Jr. and Grace E. Bish, parcel, Redbank Township, $60,000.
- Deborah L. Howell Rainey and Jeffery T. Rainey to Thomas J. Rainey, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Lawsonham United Methodist Church and Church Lawsonham United Methodist to Lawsonham Christian Church and Church Lawsonham Christian, tracts, Madison Township, $1.
- Gregory S. Mays and Gayle S. Mays to Tessa McGiffin and Benjamin McGiffin, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Elan Welter Lewis to Brian Reed, parcel, East Brady Borough, $55,000.
- David G. Richardson est aka David George Richardson est and Danielle L. Billiar exe/est to Max L. Pavlock and Leeann R. Pavlock, parcel, Limestone Township, $449,900.
- 2071 Ardmore Group LLC to Salt Water Investors LLC, lot, Clarion Borough, $1,400,000.
- Wayne D. Johns and Shannon M. Johns to Ryan Lee and Leiph Lee, parcel, Ashland Township, $459,000.
- Property Development LLC to Jett Braden Jones, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $6,000.
- Kingsville United Methodist Church and Church Kingsville United Methodist to Kingsville Methodist Church and Church Kingsville Methodist, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Cynthia Kaye Waters est aka Cynthia K. Phillippi est and David L. Waters adm/est to David L. Waters, parcel, Salem Township, $1.
- Melody R. Pryor to David K. Pryor, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
- James V. Wolbert and Joyce R. Wolbert to William E. Wolbert, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.
- Mary Jo Barger to Thomas L. Barger and Mary Jo Barger, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
