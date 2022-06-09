  • Ethel G. Bullers est, Candice D. Powell exe/est and Bradley A. Bullers to Morgan J. Toth, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $95,000.
  • Brian E. Dougherty, Susan M. Dougherty, Vincent G. Dougherty and Elizabeth A. Dougherty to Jamie K. Levier and Karen Renee Doverspike, tract, Hawthorn Borough, $8,500.
  • Lori Shaffer to Devon L. Weidenhof, lot, East Brady Borough, $12,000.
  • Tammy Jo Winkle to Daniel R. Manko and Scott A. Manko, lot, Farmington Township, $55,000.
  • Robert R. Rock est, Michael Rock exe/est and Daniel Rock exe/est to Michael Rock and Daniel Rock, lot, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Timothy J. Engro to Tiffany N. Sleigher and Crystal D. Crissman, parcels, Toby Township, $60,000.
  • George Chad Thomas and Jeffrey Gauger to Andrew Bigley, lot, Monroe Township, $7,250.
  • Paul E. Hawk and Sherry L. Hawk to Gerald P. Hawk and Michelle L. Weaver, tract, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Paul E. Hawk to Gerald P. Hawk, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
  • Shirley A. Eshbaugh aka Shirley Eshbaugh to Gregory V. Renninger, Brynn E. Space Renninger and Renninger Brynn E. Space, parcels, Clarion Township, $7,753.46.
  • Benjamin Baker to Paul R. Smith and Bobbi L. Smith, parcel, Elk Township, $12,000.
  • Nancy L. Brocious to Ashley J. Hindman, lots, Hawthorn Borough, $45,000.
  • Frances L. Messina and George L. Wagner Sr. to Michael W. Weaver, lot, Sligo Borough, $19,900.
  • Thomas C. Barger Jr. and Courtney E. Barger to Katelyn J. Hollingshead, parcels, Madison Township, $320,000.
  • Timothy A. Hays and Bobbi J. Hays to Gregory D. Hays and Carol F. P. Hays, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Jason Eric Heavilin to Lonnie R. Aaron, tract, Clarion Borough, $180,000.
  • Leonard J. Baumcratz Jr. to Caleb V. Baumcratz, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
  • Bonita Rice est aka Bonita O. Rice est aka Bonnie Rice est and Gregory N. Rice exe/est to Gregory N. Rice, Ian J. Rice, Meghan E. Reiman and Jacob P. Rice, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Barbara J. Romig to Jared Lampman and Jessica Lampman, tract, Limestone Township, $250,000.
  • Michael Giglio to Joseph Snider III, parcel, Brady Township, $273,000.
  • James E. Mahle to James E. Mahle and Stacy L. Mahle, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Blacklick Holdings Inc. to LandPro Equipment LLC, parcel, Limestone Township, $150,000.
  • Doris C. Martsolf to Jennings A. Douglas and Joshua B. Douglas, parcel, Farmington Township, $2,000.
  • Francis Carter Chandler and Melissa Gayle Chandler to Darrin A. Penman and Christine Hughes-Penman, parcel, Clarion Township, $338,000.
  • Michael G. Bauer, Kayla Bauer, Bryan R. Bauer, Victoria Bauer, Branden L. Bauer and Katelyn Bauer to Mary Jayne Nick, parcels, Paint Township, $130,000.
  • David Szuch and Debra Howsare to David Szuch and Jonathan L. Szuch, tract, Beaver Township, $1.
  • Clarion County Sheriff, Brent D. Corbett by sheriff and Joanie L. Corbett by sheriff aka Joanie L. Henry by sheriff to Terry L. Kolich, parcel, Brady Township, $91,000.
  • John J. Dubovi to John J. Dubovi and Leah N. Dubovi, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
  • Sharp Carts Real Estate Holdings LLC to All Out Automotive, parcels, Elk Township, $117,000.
  • Darl W. Corte to David L. Corte and Peggy J. Corte, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $1.
  • Layne E. Giering and Susan I. Giering to Scott E. Giering and Lynn M. Giering, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Pamela J. Bauer aka Pamela J. Colwell to Pamela J. Bauer and Jeffrey A. Bauer, parcel, Redbank Township, $1.
  • Jeffrey A. Bauer to Jeffrey A. Bauer and Pamela J. Bauer, tracts, Farmington Township, $1.
  • James L. Obenreder Jr. and Edythe K. Obenreder to Courtney L. Foreman, Lucas J. Obenreder and Michelle M. Heninrich, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
  • Clara J. Wengerd and Jacob J. Wengerd to Levi L. Miller and Irene E. Miller, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
  • Clara J. Wengerd and Jacob J. Wengerd to Levi L. Miller and Irene E. Miller, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos