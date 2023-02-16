  • Reichard Contracting Inc. to Jamey S. Lee and Shannon M. Lee, parcel, Redbank Township, $17,145.
  • Donald B. Kimball and Jessica L. Mesing to John P. O’Brien, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
  • John P. O’Brien to Donald B. Kimball and Jessica L. Mesing, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Carrie A. Onuffer aka Carrie A. Micheau and Kevin J. Onuffer to Korey R. Mills, parcel, Limestone Township, $187,000.
  • Jacqueline Garver by agent, Sandra Brocious agent, Gertrude Beichner agent and Stephen Garver agent to Sandra Brocious, Gertrude Beichner and Stephen Garver, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
  • Acquire Timber LLC to Lois Cathleen Jackson and Christopher E. Jackson, parcel, Farmington Township, $193,600.
  • Dean Living Trust, Patricia Dutchess trustee and Sheila Crawford trustee to Glade Park Gas LP, tract, Redbank Township, $1.
  • Birch Island Holdings LLC to Wendell M. Horst and Laura J. Horst, parcel, Millcreek Township, $45,000.
  • Ann G. Campbell aka Ann G. Horne and Donald R. Horne to Arthur J. Obenrader Jr. and Nancy J. Obenrader, lots, Washington Township, $124,000.
  • Ricky K. Quinter est, William K. Quinter adm/est and Kalee C. Ferguson adm/est to Shane T. Pearce, parcel, Clarion Township, $270,000.
  • Willis D. Wolfe and Tammy S. Wolfe to Paula A. Wolfe, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
  • Christopher M. Bradybaugh and Holly S. Bradybaugh to Holly S. Bradybaugh, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
  • Kimberly A. Kline and William John Vanderbilt to William John Vanderbilt, tracts, Clarion Borough, $1.

