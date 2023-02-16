- Reichard Contracting Inc. to Jamey S. Lee and Shannon M. Lee, parcel, Redbank Township, $17,145.
- Donald B. Kimball and Jessica L. Mesing to John P. O’Brien, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
- John P. O’Brien to Donald B. Kimball and Jessica L. Mesing, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
- Carrie A. Onuffer aka Carrie A. Micheau and Kevin J. Onuffer to Korey R. Mills, parcel, Limestone Township, $187,000.
- Jacqueline Garver by agent, Sandra Brocious agent, Gertrude Beichner agent and Stephen Garver agent to Sandra Brocious, Gertrude Beichner and Stephen Garver, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
- Acquire Timber LLC to Lois Cathleen Jackson and Christopher E. Jackson, parcel, Farmington Township, $193,600.
- Dean Living Trust, Patricia Dutchess trustee and Sheila Crawford trustee to Glade Park Gas LP, tract, Redbank Township, $1.
- Birch Island Holdings LLC to Wendell M. Horst and Laura J. Horst, parcel, Millcreek Township, $45,000.
- Ann G. Campbell aka Ann G. Horne and Donald R. Horne to Arthur J. Obenrader Jr. and Nancy J. Obenrader, lots, Washington Township, $124,000.
- Ricky K. Quinter est, William K. Quinter adm/est and Kalee C. Ferguson adm/est to Shane T. Pearce, parcel, Clarion Township, $270,000.
- Willis D. Wolfe and Tammy S. Wolfe to Paula A. Wolfe, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Christopher M. Bradybaugh and Holly S. Bradybaugh to Holly S. Bradybaugh, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
- Kimberly A. Kline and William John Vanderbilt to William John Vanderbilt, tracts, Clarion Borough, $1.
Tags
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
St. Marys man charged following Erie Avenue drug bust
-
DuBois man accused of fraudulently using debit card at Sheetz stores
-
SMASD OKs hire of new principal for South St. Marys Street Elementary
-
Falls Creek man allegedly breaks into church, caught on security camera
-
Mother-daughter duo finds much joy and success in hometown real estate
-
3 Jefferson County residents are winners at PA Farm Show
-
DuBois Area School District honors school resource officers
-
Clearfield Co. Charitable Foundation holds annual meeting
-
DuBois man facing additional felony charges in relation to stolen firearms
-
Clearfield County deeds Jan. 26-Feb. 1