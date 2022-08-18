  • Kristen D. Novak aka Kristen D. Trklja to Jonathan E. Trklja and Kristen D. Trklja, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Jennie Leona Forsythe est aka Jennie L. Forsythe est and Marty L. Forsythe exe/est to Brian K. Forsythe, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $1.
  • Gregory L. Magrini to David J. Gunter and Ashley K. Magrini, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Robert E. Dougherty and Janet Dougherty to Adam Clinton Terwilliger and Brady Lee Terwilliger, parcel, Toby Township, $115,000.
  • Patti L. Hook aka Patti L. Montag to Shawna Feliciano and Daniel Feliciano, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Richard E. Conn and Lerma Conn to WLH Land & Lumber LLC, lot, Richland Township, $455,000.
  • Harold W. Colwell and H. Georgian Colwell aka Helen G. Colwell to Harold W. Colwell, David W. Colwell and Tyler W. Colwell, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
  • Mary K. Greenawalt to Shawn C. Wetzel and Ryan J. Wetzel, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.
  • Mark J. Powell and Ruthie L. Powell to Joshua L. Keesecker and Kailey D. Hollobaugh, tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $118,500.
  • Lawrence H. Schmader by agent, Brenda L. Lander agent and Evelyn M. Schmader to Evelyn M. Schmader, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
  • Garry Mitchell Clark and Kimberly Dawn Clark to Adam Keith Bell, lot, Clarion Township, $25,000.
  • Lary P. Puskaric and Maya E. Puskaric to Christopher S. Perry and Kara M. Gillen, parcel, Millcreek Township, $25,000.
  • Pearl A. Seybert to Noel Barry Jack and Jennifer Lynn Jack, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
  • Louise G. Colwell to Brian E. Steinman and Brianna D. Steinman, parcel, Elk Township, $175,000.
  • Mary Jane Gallagher est and Philip E. Gallagher exe/est to Andrea J. Gallagher, parcels, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Robert S. Moore Sr. and Jill M. Nick aka Jill M. Moore to Michael A. Griebel and Carrie D. Griebel, parcel, Knox Township, $210,000.
  • Jamie A. Lutz and Eugenia D. Lutz to Robert S. Moore Sr. and Jill M. Moore, parcel, Paint Township, $269,500.
  • John D. Carfagna to Byron E. Collier, parcel, Monroe Township, $90,000.
  • Sarahsue Barger aka Sarahsue E. Gaberseck and Amber Gaberseck to Taylor Barger and Austin Barger, parcel, Perry Township, $56,000.
  • Mary J. Altman to Mary J. Altman, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Louise G. Colwell to Nicholas A. Colwell, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
  • Lousie G. Colwell to Louise G. Colwell, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
  • Jacqueline H. Cokain to Cokain JH irrevocable grantor real estate 2 trust and JH Cokain irrevocable grantor real estate 2 trust, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
  • Timothy J. Sheatz est and Helen J. Sheatz exe/est to Jody Sheatz, Andrea Sheatz and Lindsey Sheatz, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
  • Cindy Oakley Thum, Tuck Foo Thum, Martin Gary Oakley, Verla Mae Oakley, Wesley Allen Oakley, Carrie Dawn Oakley, Vada M. Holter Living Trust of 1997, Melanie H. Ashcroft trustee and Jonathan J. Holter trustee to Taite R. Truman and Julia M. Aaron, tracts, Clarion Township, $232,000.

