  • Bernard A. Ganoe est aka Bernard Ganoe est and Linda K. Ganoe adm/est to Linda K. Ganoe, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Linda K. Ganoe to Christopher M. Ganoe, Jody L. Kiser and Holly M. Megin, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Karl V. McCall and Shelly A. McCall to Brenna Hergenroeder and Matthew Hergenroeder, tracts, Toby Township, $156,000.
  • Russell N. Smithson and Barbara J. Smithson to Russel N. Smithson, Barbara J. Smithson and John C. Smithson, tract, Madison Township, $1.
  • Donald L. Rhoades est aka Donald Rhoades est and David W. Rhoades exe/est to Donald L. Rhoades II, tracts, Limestone Township, $1.
  • Randon E. Bell and Cynthia L. Bell to Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $55,000.
  • Bryan W. Callender and Holly V. Callender to Jason Rex, parcels, Clarion Township, $95,000.
  • Donald E. Kindel trustee, Karen S. Kindel trustee and Kindel Family trust agreement to Donald E. Kindel and Karen S. Kindel, parcels, Farmington Township, $10.
  • Larry D. Schmader, Garry N. Schmader and Tionesta Builders Supply Company to Anna M. Grooms, parcel, Washington Township, $90,000.
  • James Daniels, Victoria Daniels and Shaun Daniels to Thomas M. Ahsmann Jr., parcel, Millcreek Township, $25,000.
  • Mark Staszkiewicz and Laura Delbrugge to Michael A. Moore and Laura A. Moore, tract, Clarion Borough, $319,900.
  • Michael C. Tesch and Rachel L. Tesch to Devon S. Confer, parcel, Paint Township, $140,000.
  • Michael T. Downs and Ashley D. Downs to Perry D. Kemmer and Terri L. Kemmer, parcel, Limestone Township, $349,900.
  • Thomas E. Kirkwood and Carol Sue Kirkwood to David J. Kazmarski and Cydni Kazmarski, parcels, Farmington Township, $67,000.
  • Ellen M. Miller est aka Mae Miller est, Kenneth Miller exe/est and Rodney Miller exe/est to Gregory C. Miller, Kenneth L. Miller and Rodney D. Miller, parcels, Beaver Township, $38,192.22.
  • Roy E. George and Ann M. George aka Anna M. George to Roy E. George asset protection trust, Anna M. George asset protection trust, Roy E. George trustee and Anna M. George trustee, tract, Redbank Township, $1.
  • High Test Management Company to Mark Gall, parcel, Clarion Borough, $129,998.
  • John R. Carnahan to Gary L. Miller and Nikki L. Miller, parcel, Washington Township, $2,500.
  • Herman A. Korosec est and Wayne R. Korosec exe/est to Charles W. Johnson and Norman C. Johnson, parcel, Farmington Township, $20,000.
  • Debra Lauer, Bernard J. Lauer, Linda Gatesman, Pamela Wolbert, Martin Wolbert, Paula Ochs, Edwin F. Schmader II, Douglas Schmader and Stephanie Schmader to Debra A. Lauer and Bernard J. Lauer, parcel, Knox Township, $50,000.
  • Katrina Simpson McCleary, Diane Elaine Simpson est aka Diane E. Simpson est, Katrina Simpson McCleary adm/est and Cassandra Knight to Cassandra Knight, parcels, Monroe Township, $24,713.14.
  • Sheldon D. Rhoades, Kathy Rhoades, Daniel G. Rhoades, Wesley M. Rhoades and Christina Rhoades to Brenton D. Rhoades, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.

