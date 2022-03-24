- Steven Frank Baker and Lisa M. Baker to Jake E. Schrecengost and Haley R. Schrecengost, lot, Farmington Township, $18,000.
- William R. Bailey Sr. trust, Jessie F. Bailey trust, William R. Bailey Sr. trustee and Jessie F. Bailey trustee to William R. Bailey Jr., parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- William R. Bailey Sr. trust Jessie F. Bailey trust, William R. Bailey Sr. trustee and Jessie F. Bailey trustee to Edgar A. Bailey, parcels, Licking Township, $1.
- Karen E. Spence and Jeffrey D. Spence to Kevin C. Daley, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
- John J. Rini and Theresa M. Rini to Jeffrey A. Whitney, tracts, Farmington Township, $66,000.
- Benjamin William Thompson est and Tatyana Arustamova exe/est to Tatyana Arustamova, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Benjamin William Thompson est and Tatyana Arustamova exe/est to Dianna Ritts, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Marian C. Ochs est and Paula A. Wolbert exe/est to Paula A. Wolbert, Dana H. Ochs, Bradly W. Ochs, Ben A. Ochs, Luke A. Ochs, Gregory A. Ochs, Roger H. Steiner, Curt M. Steiner, Christina Glennie and P. W. Steiner, tract, Paint Township, $1.
- Lucinda D. Bowser est, Michelle Jageman adm/est, Patricia M. Jageman, Eric Jageman, Tina Buchanan and Matthew W. Buchanan to Michelle D. Jageman, tract, Madison Township, $1.
- Andrew M. Wolbert and Lisa J. Radaker to Blake N. Lewis and Shannon R. Lewis, parcel, Ashland Township, $223,000.
- Doris J. Davis est aka Doris Johann Davis est and Paula McGregor exe/est to Kevin Brown, parcels, Toby Township, $38,000.
- Four C. Enterprises LLC to Brian D. Steinman and Brianna D. Steinman, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
- Ruth L. Frill to Jacob L. Trudgen, parcels, Washington Township, $240,000.
- Way S. Chiang to Antonio Beltran and Jeffrey Jackson, parcels, Clarion Borough, $182,000.
- Codey John Clawson and Lindsey M. Clawson to Gloria M. Smith, parcel, Perry Township, $149,900.
- James L. Wynkoop and Shari A. Wynkoop to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Department of Transportation, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Todd A. Wiser to Andrew M. Wolbert and Lisa J. Radaker, parcel, Sligo Borough, $76,000.
- Joseph R. Suto and Faith A. Suto to Thomas L. Weeter and Lisa A. Weeter, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $35,000.
- Randall A. Harris aka Randal A. Harris and Paula L. Harris to Randall A. Harris and Mendy M. Stewart, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
- Joyce A. Dunlap to Edward T. Dunlap, parcels, Perry Township, $1.
- Thomas A. Wolbert and Diane Wolbert to Thomas A. Wolbert Jr., Carolyn M. Wolbert and Andrew F. Wolbert, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
- Walter Brian Miller and Sheila M. Miller to Daniel T. Miller and Michelle C. Miller, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Lake Lucy Sewage Association to Lake Lucy Sewage Authority, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Lisa C. Smith to Randy Parker, parcel, Richland Township, $6,000.
- Keven Warren Blair to James Waldenville, tracts, Porter Township, $129,500.
- Wade Hinderliter and Sharon K. Hinderliter to Olivia C. Travis, tract, Redbank Township, $265,000.
- Sandra J. Carter aka Sandra J. Gelzheiser to Sandra J. Carter and Charles W. Carter, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Daniel J. Manson and Roxanne Manson to Kevin D. Bowser and Deborah A. Bowser, parcel, Millcreek Township, $65,000.
- Brent M. Bailey to Kyle A. Bailey and Jocelyn N. Bailey, parcel, East Brady Borough, $136,600.
