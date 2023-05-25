- Robert Ursitti and Michelle Ursitti to Jarod Douglas Larson, parcel, Millcreek Township, $30,000.
- Daniel Clyde and Marjorie Clyde to Alexandria L. Kaefer and Brandon P. Kaefer, parcels, New Bethlehem Borough, $60,000.
- Rustic Acres RV Resort and Campground LLC to Camp Resorts LLC, tracts, Paint Township, $525,000.
- Raymond C. Lecker and Shannon R. Lecker to Shane Batalona and Katarina Craig, lot, Clarion Township, $120,000.
- Calvary United Methodist Church of Hawthorn, Church Calvary United Methodist Church of Hawthorn, W. Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church and Western PA Conference of the United Methodist Church to Richard A. Shirey and Angela R. Shirey, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $50,000.
- Bayview Financial Property trust to Jennifer M. Sharrar, Judith A. Eckenrode and James H. Eckenrode, parcel, Toby Township, $25,000.
- Regis Ochs Lumber Company, Regis W. Ochs Jr., Matthew R. Ochs and Suzanne Ochs Fisher to Kert J. Irwin and Heather L. Hartzell, tract, Farmington Township, $10,920.
- Burford & Henry Real Estate Services to Ronald A. Eustice and Paula J. Eustice, parcel, Clarion Borough, $180,000.
- Mary Suzanne McNeish est aka Mary Suzanne Bartley est, Wilbert D. McNeish adm/est and Wilbert D. McNeish to James Scott Amsler, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $1.
- Michael R. DeFoy to Andreas Cummings, parcel, Washington Township, $113,000.
- James T. Kapp to Tammy McGaughey and Steincon LLC, parcels, Madison Township, $315,000.
- Bruce Brinker to Bruce Brinker, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- Kenneth R. Kriebel est and Sandra L. Kriebel exe/est to Brint E. Kriebel and Kevin M. Kriebel, tract, Perry Township, $1.
- Timothy J. Kersey and Lori L. Kersey to Dylan D. Fox and Erin M. Fox, parcel, Knox Borough, $177,500.
- Apke Investments LLC to David E. Weckerly, Micah Sherry and Robert Ginther, tract, Toby Township, $160,000.
- Tracy C. Sherry aka Tracy S. Weckerly and David E. Weckerly to David E. Weckerly and Tracy S. Weckerly, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Harry W. McElwain and Judith E. McElwain to 27 Acres LLC, parcels, Clarion Township, $106,000.
- Daniel M. Bundy est by sheriff, Brittany Sue Bundy exe/est by sheriff, Brittany Sue Bundy by sheriff, Lisa R. Bundy by sheriff, Jeffrey Crowther by sheriff and Clarion County Sheriff to Kiski Realty Company Inc., tracts, Elk Township, $59,058.
- John W. Dean to Lloyd E. Fike and Jennifer L. Fike, tracts, Salem Township, $190,620.
- Alan M. Atkinson and Helen D. Atkinson to Alan M. Atkinson and Helen D. Atkinson, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Linda Burnham to Robert E. Smith, Donna M. Smith and Ronald W. Smith, parcel, Clarion Township, $139,265.
- Janet L. Bowman est and Dinah Bowman adm/est to James H. Bowman Jr. and Lisa Gesin Bowman, tracts, Toby Township, $1.
- Janet L. Bowman est and Dinah Bowman adm/est to William A. Bowman and Doreen M. Bowman, tracts, Toby Township, $1.
- Janet L. Bowman est and Dinah Bowman adm/est to Dinah Bowman, tracts, Toby Township, $1.
News in your inbox
