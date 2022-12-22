  • Donna W. Bauer est and David R. Pavlock exe/est to David R. Pavlock, Korina Knipe, Katrina Grieve and K. Philipp Bauer, lot, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Samuel P. Curci by att/fact and Teresa Dige Wright att/fact to Frank A. Trisoline Jr., lots, Washington Township, $6,000.
  • Joel L. Reinford and Mable S. Reinford to Grace Community Church of Curllsville, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Grace Community Church of Curllsville to Grace Community Church of Curllsville, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Chad D. Crissman and Stephanie L. Crissman to Michelle L. Myers, parcel, Redbank Township, $3,500.
  • Robert A. Manross and Doris M. Manross to Roy Troyer, lot, Knox Borough, $16,500.
  • James W. Leach to Angela Paulson, tracts, Millcreek Township, $225,000.
  • Nathan T. Silvis, Rita L. Silvis est aka Rita Silvis est, T. Nathan T. Silvis exe/est and Bret R. Silvis to Stonewood Group LLC, parcels, St. Petersburg Borough, $177,000.
  • Mirko Sokol and Nancy Booth to Ephraim D. Mast and Fannie E. Mast, parcel, Washington Township, $70,000.
  • Brian Sandrock and Lori A. Sandrock to Casey Sandrock and Margaret Sandrock, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
  • Jack D. Carson to Eric M. Wagner and Amy A. Farrell, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
  • Benjamin Hulse and Emily Hulse to Pamela K. Winters and James C. Winters, tract, Clarion Township, $115,500.
  • Kevin A. Wedekind and Sally J. Wedekind to Sarah A. Say and Ryan W. Wedekind, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
  • Rodney D. Miller and Cindy Lou Miller to Timothy James Kersey and Lori Lynn Kersey, parcel, Beaver Township, $240,000.
  • Moses A. Schwartz to Moses A. Schwartz and Dorcas Schwartz, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
  • Sharon H. Slaugenhoup to Moses A. Schwartz and Dorcas Schwartz, parcel, Licking Township, $30,000.
  • M&H Developers LLC to Jacqueline G. Yoder, parcel, Knox Borough, $180,000.
  • Leroy J. Miller, Lydia L. Miller and Joe J. Miller to Ervin A. Yoder and Lydia Ann Yoder, tracts, Ashland Township, $350,000.
  • Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra Lynn Gatesman agent to Douglas R. Dunkle, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
  • George Wesley Freeman est aka George W. Freeman est, Robert W. Freeman exe/est, George V. Freeman exe/est and David T. Freeman exe/est to Devin Lewis Stevenson and Anna Mae Stevenson, parcels, Knox Borough, $1.
  • Angela M. Burtner aka Angela M. DeLisio to Joseph B. McNany, parcel, Richland Township, $32,000.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos