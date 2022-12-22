- Donna W. Bauer est and David R. Pavlock exe/est to David R. Pavlock, Korina Knipe, Katrina Grieve and K. Philipp Bauer, lot, Farmington Township, $1.
- Samuel P. Curci by att/fact and Teresa Dige Wright att/fact to Frank A. Trisoline Jr., lots, Washington Township, $6,000.
- Joel L. Reinford and Mable S. Reinford to Grace Community Church of Curllsville, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Grace Community Church of Curllsville to Grace Community Church of Curllsville, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
- Chad D. Crissman and Stephanie L. Crissman to Michelle L. Myers, parcel, Redbank Township, $3,500.
- Robert A. Manross and Doris M. Manross to Roy Troyer, lot, Knox Borough, $16,500.
- James W. Leach to Angela Paulson, tracts, Millcreek Township, $225,000.
- Nathan T. Silvis, Rita L. Silvis est aka Rita Silvis est, T. Nathan T. Silvis exe/est and Bret R. Silvis to Stonewood Group LLC, parcels, St. Petersburg Borough, $177,000.
- Mirko Sokol and Nancy Booth to Ephraim D. Mast and Fannie E. Mast, parcel, Washington Township, $70,000.
- Brian Sandrock and Lori A. Sandrock to Casey Sandrock and Margaret Sandrock, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
- Jack D. Carson to Eric M. Wagner and Amy A. Farrell, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
- Benjamin Hulse and Emily Hulse to Pamela K. Winters and James C. Winters, tract, Clarion Township, $115,500.
- Kevin A. Wedekind and Sally J. Wedekind to Sarah A. Say and Ryan W. Wedekind, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
- Rodney D. Miller and Cindy Lou Miller to Timothy James Kersey and Lori Lynn Kersey, parcel, Beaver Township, $240,000.
- Moses A. Schwartz to Moses A. Schwartz and Dorcas Schwartz, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Sharon H. Slaugenhoup to Moses A. Schwartz and Dorcas Schwartz, parcel, Licking Township, $30,000.
- M&H Developers LLC to Jacqueline G. Yoder, parcel, Knox Borough, $180,000.
- Leroy J. Miller, Lydia L. Miller and Joe J. Miller to Ervin A. Yoder and Lydia Ann Yoder, tracts, Ashland Township, $350,000.
- Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra Lynn Gatesman agent to Douglas R. Dunkle, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- George Wesley Freeman est aka George W. Freeman est, Robert W. Freeman exe/est, George V. Freeman exe/est and David T. Freeman exe/est to Devin Lewis Stevenson and Anna Mae Stevenson, parcels, Knox Borough, $1.
- Angela M. Burtner aka Angela M. DeLisio to Joseph B. McNany, parcel, Richland Township, $32,000.
