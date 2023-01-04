  • Arthur E. Smith est, Walter E. Smith exe/est and Walter E. Smith to Daniel J. Smith, parcels, Highland Township, $1.
  • Timothy J. Hockman est and Sheila H. Hockman exe/est to Sheila H. Hockman, parcels, Shippenville Borough, $1.
  • Steven M. Troup and Marilyn K. Troup to Joseph C. Troup, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Steven M. Troup and Marilyn K. Troup to Matthew M. Troup, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
  • Mary E. Austin to Mary E. Austin and Robert A. Austin, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
  • James R. Cole, Carol Cole, David M. Cole and Kristin Cole to Jonathan Perkins and Crystal Perkins, tract, Farmington Township, $22,000.
  • Donald A. Muhl to Zachary B. Muhl and Ryan D. Muhl, tracts, Perry Township, $1.
  • John P. O’Brien and John D. O’Brien to David P. Cornibe, parcels, Toby Township, $595,000.
  • Kathleen A. Lockwood, Clifford E. Lockwood by agent and Scott E. Lockwood agent to Megan R. Nolf, tract, Clarion Borough, $89,900.
  • Melissa S. Allio aka Melissa S. Frye to Shawn Hudson aka Shawn M. Hudson and Ashley M. Hudson, parcel, Knox Township, $55,000.
  • Reese Family Realty LLC to Tyler Caldwell and Elise Caldwell, parcels, Highland Township, $140,000.
  • David A. Myers to Herk Rentals LLC, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $195,500.
  • Matt Dreher and Meghan Dreher to Tarra L. Stefanacci and Joseph R. Stefanacci, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $132,000.
  • Tammy Jo Hornberger and Thomas A. Hornberger to Carrie A. Conner and Jacob C. Conner, lot, Sligo Borough, $1.
  • Alda Dolores Mohney to Kurt S. Hildebrand and Heather R. Hildebrand, parcels, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
  • A. Dolores Mohney to Heather R. Hildebrand and Alisha E. Mohney, lots, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
  • Carl Johnson and Leslie Johnson to Jesse M. Foust, lot, Monroe Township, $110,000.
  • Rex Revocable Trust, R. Keith Rex trustee and Connie K. Rex trustee to Bear Wood Holdings LLC, parcel, Elk Township, $240,000.
  • Daniel Schwartz and Mary Schwartz to Samuel S. Martin and Naomi A. Martin, parcel, Licking Township, $837,500.
  • Lynn M. Coleman to Lisa M. Ross and Christopher R. Moore, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
  • Patricia A. Geary est and Patricia M. Shingledecker exe/est to Meeker Properties LLC, parcels, Clarion Borough, $175,000.
  • Joseph James Ferguson and Samantha Ann Ferguson to Derek P. Kunselman and Danielle Kunselman, parcel, Clarion Township, $6,000.
  • Vincent G. Dougherty and Elizabeth A. Dougherty to Kelsey L. Delp, tract, Redbank Township, $1.
  • Beverly S. Johnson by agent aka Beverly Sarah Johnson by agent and James M. Johnson agent to Brian A. Clinger and Trista N. Bowser, tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $30,000.
  • Moore Living Trust and Robert J. Moore trustee to Kenneth L. Swartfager and Kimberly D. Swartfager, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
  • Moore Living Trust and Robert J. Moore trustee to Kenneth L. Swartfager and Kimberly D. Swartfager, parcels, Beaver Township, $1.

