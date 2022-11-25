  • J. Fred Cherico and Kimberlee S. Cherico to J. Fred Cherico, tracts, Clarion Township, $1.
  • John B. Dehner est aka John Benjamin Dehner est aka John Dehner est, Nancy Schneider exe/est and Nancy Devisee Schneider to Brian E. Steinman and Brianna D. Steinman, parcels, Knox Township, $65,000.
  • 256 Baker Street LLC to K4K LLC, parcels, Madison Township, $50,000.
  • United Community Independence Programs and Center for Developmental Disabilities Inc. to Gregory S. Deible and Andrea E. Deible, parcels, Beaver Township, $142,300.
  • Jerry A. Cobler Jr. and Sandra L. Cobler to Stephen J. Cobler, David A. Cobler and Kathy L. Street, parcel, Knox Borough, $1.
  • Jerry A. Cobler Jr. aka Jerry A. Cobler and Sandra L. Cobler to Stephen J. Cobler, parcels, Knox Borough, $1.
  • Harry Loveland Jr. to Jacob N. Sandrock and Morgan Danielle Sandrock, tract, Washington Township, $39,999.
  • Carrie A. Young aka Carrie A. Cyphert to Jennifer E. Bindernagel, lots, East Brady Borough, $110,000.
  • Walter W. Robertson Sr. joint trust, Caroll A. Aaron joint trust, Walter W. Robertson Sr. trustee and Caroll A. Aaron trustee to Jeffrey Adam Litt and Ani Maria Litt, parcels, Elk Township, $1,500,000.
  • Kenneth W. Skeddle by agent, Nancy S. Skeddle agent and Nancy S. Skeddle to Nancy S. Skeddle, lots, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Kenneth W. Skeddle by agent, Nancy S. Skeddle agent and Nancy S. Skeddle to Nancy S. Skeddle, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Trudy Craig to Danielle L. Beabout, lot, Sligo Borough, $1.
  • Bradley A. Heeter and Jenny E. Heeter to David Andrew Smith, parcel, Madison Township, $120,000.
  • Kathleen Pritchard to Todd P. Pritchard, lot, Washington Township, $1.
  • Christopher S. Myers to Christopher S. Myers and Malinda J. Myers, parcel, Salem Township, $1.
  • Melvin J. Sleppy est and Molly Cronin adm/est to Molly Cronin, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Drew H. Logue and Virginia D. Logue to David R. Linamen and Carol E. Linamen, parcel, Toby Township, $79,249.50.
  • Mitchell Alan Mahle to Mitchell Alan Mahle and Bonnie Jean Mahle, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
  • Mitchell Alan Mahle and Bonnie J. Mahle to Michelle Towner and Sherri Harle, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
  • Nancy L. Ganoe to Jeffrey S. Ganoe, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
  • Nancy L. Ganoe to Julie L. Patrick, parcel, Shippenville Borough, $1.
  • Todd A. Dunlap to Edward T. Dunlap and Erin M. Dunlap, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Michael Scott Lyons, Tammy Gail Lyons, Bradley Michael Lyons, Amelia Jean Lyons aka Amelia Jean Deleonibus and Brian Deleonibus to Kevin Rossi and Amy Rossi, parcel, Elk Township, $43,000.
  • Jamie R. Thompson to M&C Property Solutions LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $60,000.
  • Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau and Deborah Lynn Black by tax claim to Jonathan J. Schmucker and Roseanne J. Schmucker, parcel, Perry Township, $543.23.
  • Roslyn F. Beerbower, Richard Beerbower est aka Richard A. Beerbower est and Roslyn F. Beerbower exe/est to Roslyn F. Beerbower, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Lawrence Edward Taylor and Noreen J. Taylor to Shawn L. Zerfoss, parcel, Millcreek Township, $9,000.
  • Bryona Schreckengost and Ryan Mahle to Ryan Mahle, parcel, Clarion Township, $19,500.
  • Theodore L. Klark, Darla M. Klark, Theodore C. Klark, Joan Ann Klark, Andrew T. Klark and Jennifer R. Klark to Theodore C. Klark and Andrew T. Klark, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
  • William Bertolo heirs, Wendy L. Bertolo and Hannah Bertolo to Hannah Bertolo, 1/2 int, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Nancy J. Suchacek to Travis C. Wellner and Melanie Viehoever Wellner, tract, Farmington Township, $15,000.
  • M. Geraldine Glosser family trust and Melanie A. Myers trustee to F&J Holdings LLC and F & J Holdings LLC, parcel, Paint Township, $137,500.
  • Brent Gourley and Krystal Gourley to Shannon L. Songer, parcel, Redbank Township, $154,000.
  • Donna J. Gaydash to Catherine M. Lewis and Craig D. Lewis, parcel, Paint Township, $99,000.

