  • Valerie J. DeCorte to Brian E. Steinman and Brianna D. Steinman, parcels, Paint Township, $325,000.
  • Harry E. Brown and Mary C. Brown to Mark E. Brown and Erin L. Troup, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
  • Brett Whitling and Stephanie L. Whitling to Stephanie L. Whitling, lot, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Shirley A. Vosburg to Amber L. Hudson and Dean T. Vosburg, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Aaron Schwartz and Priscilla Schwartz to John L. Lapp and Katie M. Lapp, tract, Perry Township, $267,330.
  • Rachel Sheakley to Brittany R. Rupert and Cody M. Gilbert, tracts, St. Petersburg Borough, $85,000.
  • Koch Rentals LLC to Brett R. Whitling, parcel, Clarion Borough, $166,900.
  • John C. Curreri Jr. and Kristen K. Curreri to John C. Curreri Jr. and Kristen K. Curreri, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Bruce E. Clark and Cathy A. Clark to Bridget D. Watterson and Jamie D. Watterson, parcels, Brady Township, $1.
  • Bruce E. Clark and Cathy A. Clark to Bridget D. Watterson and Jamie D. Watterson, parcel, Brady Township, $1.
  • Robert David Burnham by agent, Linda R. Burnham agent and Linda R. Burnham to Bruce R. Williams trust and Bruce Williams trustee, parcel, Clarion Township, $13,376.
  • George F. Keener and Christina S. Keener to Joshua P. Easlon and Rachel W. Easlon, parcel, Clarion Borough, $280,000.
  • James V. Delagrange, Susanna E. Delagrange, Ivan M. Schmidt and Marie V. Schmidt to Ivan M. Schmidt and Marie V. Schmidt, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
  • Virgil L. Reynolds and Sue Zelda Reynolds to Joy I. Simpson, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
  • V. Eugene Clark and Alice M. Clark to Katrina Eileen Clark and Timothy Eugene Clark, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
  • M. Lyle Sherman to Adam C. Terwilliger and Brady L. Terwilliger, parcel, Salem Township, $11,000.
  • Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford to Wayne G. Vogt and Cynthia L. Vogt, parcels, Clarion Borough, $142,500.
  • Sylvia J. Rapton to Michael W. Hess, parcel, Salem Township, $1.
  • Daniel J. Manson to Thomas A. Walter and Amy B. Walter, parcel, Millcreek Township, $450.
  • Constance F. Kifer to Kenneth E. Dunkle and Gena J. Dunkle, parcel, Clarion Borough, $65,000.
  • Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford to Benjamin S. Shoemaker and Jennifer M. Thomas, parcel, Clarion Borough, $180,000.
  • Jenna M. Botts aka Jenna M. Best and Alexis N. Rogus aka Alexis N. Best to Misty M. Heeter and Daniel C. Heeter, lot, Knox Borough, $110,000.
  • Eric Russell Myers est and Michelle Lynn Myers exe/est to Bradley Myers and Angela Smith, parcels, Redbank Township, $1.
  • Annetta Markel est and Wilbert Lee Markel exe/est to Scott Alan Markel, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Wilford Dean Weaver est aka W. Dean Weaver est aka W. D. Weaver est aka Dean Weaver est, Gaylene S. Courson pers/rep, Gaylene S. Courson, Aurie Weaver and Roxanne Grimm to Brandon J. Courson and Ashley S. Courson, parcels, Ashland Township, $50,000.
  • Jeffrey A. Dolby, Cynthia Dolby, Laura L. Heasley, Patricia D. Dolby and Penny S. Dolby aka Penny S. Mendenhall to Patricia D. Dolby, parcel, Clarion Township, $80,000.
  • Randall L. Neiswonger and Louella A. Neiswonger to Rapp Holdings LLC, tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $110,000.
  • Patrick J. Lauer and Anita M. Lauer to John J. Rini and Theresa M. Rini, tract, Farmington Township, $50,000.
  • Burton R. Fingado and Cindy Fingado to Chantel R. Olson, tracts, Clarion Township, $137,500.
  • Jason K. Sweeney and Kailyn Sweeney to Nicholas A. Patton and Lindsey Rosellini, parcel, East Brady Borough, $118,000.

