  • Kenneth L. Dodd est and David E. Etzel exe/est to David E. Etzel, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
  • Charles P. Leach Jr. and J. Richard George to Charles P. Leach Jr. T/B/D/A, J. Richard George T/D/B/A, Lisa A. Goth T/D/B/A and New Bethlehem Plaza, tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
  • J. Richard George to Charles P. Leach Jr. T/B/D/A, Lisa A. Goth T/B/D/A and New Bethlehem Plaza, tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
  • Charles P. Leach Jr. and J. Richard George to Charles P. Leach Jr. T/B/D/A, J. Richard George T/B/D/A, Lisa A. Goth T/B/D/A and Redbank Valley Development, tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
  • J. Richard George to Charles P. Leach Jr. T/B/D/A, Lisa A. Goth T/B/D/A and Redbank Valley Development, tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
  • Knut Wiedemann est Kira Wiedemann exe/est, Wiedemann Family Trust, Kira Wiedemann trustee, Morgan Wiedemann trustee and Capri Wiedemann trustee to Terry Lou Brittner, parcel, Licking Township, $15,000.
  • Thomas R. Burns Jr., William Stephen Burns est, Wendy K. Burns exe/est, Wendy K. Burns and Burns Farms to Wendy K. Burns, tracts, Licking Township, $1.
  • Thomas R. Burns Jr. to Wendy K. Burns, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
  • Thomas R. Burns Jr., William Stephen Burns est, Wendy K. Burns exe/est, Wendy K. Burns and Burns Farms to Thomas R. Burns Jr., tracts, Licking Township, $1.
  • Wendy K. Burns, William Stephen Burns est and Wendy K. Burns exe/est to Thomas R. Burns Jr., tracts, Piney Township, $1.
  • Bob S. Habyan and Judy A. Habyan to Hollie Catanese, Stacie McNea and James Habyan, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
  • L. Dana Logue Jr. and Mary Louise Logue to David E. Carson and Kimberly S. Carson, parcels, Piney Township, $61,000.
  • Pamela J. Shick, Andy L. Doverspike, Donald A. Doverspike, Mary Ellen Doverspike est aka Mary E. Doverspike est, Pamela J. Shick exe/est, Andy L. Doverspike exe/est and Donald A. Doverspike exe/est to Pamela J. Shick, parcel, Redbank Township, $60,000.
  • Joyce Ann McClafferty, Scott John Pryor, Leroy Edward Pryor, Andrew Pryor, Nicholas Pryor, Dean William Pryor est aka Dean W. Pryor est and Melody R. Pryor exe/est to Melody R. Pryor, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
  • Richard E. O’Neill and Doris I. O’Neill to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Department of Transportation, r/w, Paint Township, $1.
  • Jerome H. Schmader Jr. and Beverly L. Schmader to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Department of Transportation, r/w, Knox Township, $1.
  • Robert L. Fox est and Ronald L. Fox exe/est to Nancy Schons, parcels, Madison Township, $50,000.
  • Carolyn Lee Greenawalt aka Carolyn Lee Buchanan to Steven D. Greenawalt, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
  • Carolyn Lee Greenawalt aka Carolyn Lee Buchanan to Steven D. Greenawalt, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
  • Robert L. Bullington and Myra B. Bullington to Howard Merrell and Carrie Merrell, parcel, Clarion Borough, $134,900.
  • Tonya N. Langworthy to Shelli R. Swaim, parcel, Farmington Township, $48,000.
  • Michael S. Carbaugh and Debra L. Carbaugh to Michael S. Carbaugh, tract, Paint Township, $1.
  • Kenneth F. Boyles and Valerie L. Boyles to Amber R. Bliss and Nicole M. Boyles, parcels, Porter Township, $1.
  • M. P. James aka Michael P. James to Joseph Reinhart and Kaela E. Reinhart, plot, Millcreek Township, $10,221.40.
  • GJAMS Clarion Holdings LLC to GJAMS Clarion Holdings LLC, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Magness Rentals LLC to William L. Henry III, lot, New Bethlehem Borough, $65,000.
  • Rosemary Ogorchock aka Rosemary O. Barber, Joseph Barber and Ogorchock Management LLC fka DuBrook Management LLC to Sherrie L. Kaufman, Jolinda S. Tharan, Beverly K. Zern, John W. Frye and Jefferey E. Frye, parcel, Beaver Township, $10,000.
  • Colleen Ann Wiser est aka Colleen A. Wiser est and Todd A. Wiser adm/est to Todd A. Wiser, parcels, Limestone Township, $1.
  • Todd A. Wiser, Stephen B. Silvis and Kelly J. Kaltenbach aka Kelly J. Kaltenbauch to Roxanne Y. Silvis, parcels, Limestone Township, $1.
  • R. Allen Hogue and Joni L. Hogue to Jami M. Lyons, Tyler A. Hogue and Benjamin J. Hogue, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
  • Rose Marie Kahle aka Rose M. Delp to Angela M. Kahle, parcels, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Means Trust, David J. Means trustee and Karen A. Means trustee to Birdena J. Anderson and Derek W. Anderson, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
  • Chagrin Land LP and Tall Oak Associates Inc. to Picus Silva Inc., parcels, Ashland Township, $4,808,120.36.
  • Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau, Martin D. Songer by tax claim and Pamela Songer by tax claim to Randall L. Wolfgong, coal, Limestone Township, $500.
  • Betty L. Slocum, Fred Howard Slocum est aka Fred H. Slocum est and Betty L. Slocum adm/est to Julie A. Slocum and Jeffrey A. Slocum, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
  • D. Thomas Slocum and Amy Slocum to Julie A. Slocum and Jeffrey A. Slocum, parcels, Farmington Township, $80,000.
  • Jonathan V. Delagrange and Mary E. Delagrange to Joseph V. Delagrange and Mattiemae Delagrange, parcels, Beaver Township, $70,368.19.
  • Kristin E. Shaffer by agent and Chester J. Shaffer agent to Ronald Cunliffe Jr., parcel, Salem Township, $19,000.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos