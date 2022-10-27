- L. Robert Varner and Martha J. Varner to Joshua R. Derstine, parcel, Sligo Borough, $20,000.
- Kathryn L. Bellerby by agent and David W. Oksin agent to Allegheny River Family Trust Agreement, Otto N. Schiberl aka Otto N. Schiberl Jr. and Victoria S. Whitmer, tract, Farmington Township, $60,000.
- Troy Christensen to Pamela McMaster, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $40,850.
- Constance F. Kifer to Rebecca C. Zeigler and Roy E. Zeigler, parcels, Sligo Borough, $100,000.
- Riverview Place Inc. to Matthew L. T. Harnett and Alisha F. Harnett, tract, East Brady Borough, $75,000.
- Steven M. Troup, Kathleen J. Deitz, Gerald Deitz, Roger S. Troup and Doris E. Troup to Steven M. Troup and Marilyn Troup, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Dennis L. Painter est aka Dennis Lloyd Painter est aka Lloyd Dennis Painter est and Kathryn Painter exe/est to Kathryn Painter, tracts, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Levi A. Miller and Sammie A. Miller to Levi A. Miller and Sadie M. Miller, parcel, Salem Township, $1.
- Elton Kline and Colleen Call to Todd M. Gehret and Tyana S. Latchaw, parcels, Farmington Township, $79,900.
- Eileen E. Nebel Steighner est and Robert A. Nebel exe/est to Randall J. Nebel and Robert A. Nebel, parcels, Washington Township, $1,900.
- Bradley J. Mauersberg to Kolin E. Zacherl, tract, Elk Township, $175,840.
- Eric Russell Myers est and Michelle Lynn Myers exe/est to Bradley Myers and Angela Smith, parcels, Redbank Township, $1.
- Keith A. Chernicky and Traci L. Chernicky to Denise Shekell, lot, Clarion Borough, $41,000.
- Darlene W. Dolby to Jeremy J. Dolby, parcel, Highland Township, $1.
- Newton S. Green and Carolyn M. Green to Angel Marie Lacombe, tract, Farmington Township, $30,000.
- Carolyn Lee Greenawalt aka Carolyn G. Buchanan to Kenneth L. Buchanan and Carolyn G. Buchanan, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Kenneth L. Buchanan and Carolyn G. Buchanan to Steven D. Greenawalt, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Carolyn Lee Greenawalt aka Carolyn G. Buchanan and Kenneth L. Buchanan to Steven D. Greenawalt, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Kenneth Buchanan and Carolyn L. Buchanan to Michael L. Buchanan, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Carolyn Lee Greenawalt aka Carolyn G. Buchanan and Kenneth L. Buchanan to Steven D. Greenawalt, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- James H. A. Wilshire and Kathleen M. Wilshire to Jami L. Burgoyne, parcels, Limestone Township, $1.
- Carlis L. Stanfill est and Tiffany Renee Duncan exe/est to Linda May Schmidt trust and Linda May Byerly trustee aka Linda May Schmidt trustee, parcels, Highland Township, $370,000.
- Candace M. Hawk to Terry Hawk, tract, Beaver Township, $1.
- Candace M. Hawk to Zachery Hawk, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Miad Inc. to Khristen Ann Cochran, parcels, Clarion Borough, $87,000.
- Lucinda Enterprises LLC to Michael J. Schill and Jean M. Schill, lot, Knox Township, $1.
- Mitchell T. Kovel by agent and Jacqueline V. Kovel agent to United Community Independence Programs, parcel, Clarion Township, $92,000.
- Robert S. Bishop to Robert S. Bishop living trust, parcel, Richland Township, $1.
- Benjamin Schwartz, Esther Schwartz, Ben Schwartz and Susie Schwartz to James B. Schwartz and Fannie K. Schwartz, parcel, Licking Township, $12,000.
- James B. Schwartz and Fannie K. Schwartz to James B. Schwartz and Fannie K. Schwartz, parcels, Licking Township, $1.
- Vonda L. Schwabenbauer est, Marlene R. Deak exe/est and Carol A. Hargenrader exe/est to Stephen J. Schwabenbauer and Amy J. Schwabenbauer, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Renee Y. Pritchard to Joseph P. Mollica and Carla G. Mollica, parcel, Knox Township, $120,000.
- Ethan T. Rowe to Randall B. Lockwood, parcel, Limestone Township, $232,000.
- Outlook Inn LLC to Outlook Inn LLC, lot, Brady Township, $1.
- Outlook Inn LLC to Kevin Snow and Tracy Snow, parcel, Brady Township, $25,000.
- Thomas R. Mong by agent and Deborah J. Shirey agent to Thomas R. Mong and Edna P. Mong, parcel, Madison Township, $1.
- Dale L. Myers and Barbara K. Myers to Keystone Smiles Community Learning Center Inc., parcel, Knox Borough, $15,000.
- Bradley M. Stromyer and Nicole R. Stromyer to William Joseph Goodman and Shelbie Renee Goodman, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $89,900.
- James M. Bowser Jr. and Cathy E. Bowser to Casie L. Minich and Justin L. Minich, lot, Redbank Township, $1.
- Joseph R. Eland to Brittany Shutak, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
- Joseph R. Eland and Cheryl L. Eland to Joseph R. Eland and Brittany Shutak, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
- Sandra L. Gatesman and Daniel E. Gatesman to Yasanu United LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $169,500.
- Brian M. Heeter and Michelle R. Heeter to Bradley A. Heeter, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Janet P. Swartzfager to Barry E. Swartzfager and Brittany L. Swartzfager, parcel, Shippenville Borough, $1.
- John R. Hagan to John R. Hagan protector trust and John R. Hagan trustee, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Margaret L. Leech to Robert E. Bauer, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
Tags
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
DuBois man accused of unlawful contact with online profile posing as minor
-
Former classroom aid sentenced to jail for inappropriate relationship with student
-
Punxsutawney man allegedly scams friend of money, employment
-
The Great Escape: Pheasants Flee Distant Game Farm
-
Redbank Issues Statement About Football Hazing Investigation
-
DuBois teen bowling her way to national recognition
-
Weedville man jailed on felony solicitation charges
-
Sintergy, Inc. celebrates ribbon cutting of major expansion
-
Proud of kids, coaches and community
-
814 Home & Hardware opening second store in Brockway
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.