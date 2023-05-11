- Outlook Inn LLC to Kevin Snow and Tracy Snow, parcel, Brady Township, $1.
- Outlook Inn LLC to Outlook Inn LLC, lot, Brady Township, $1.
- Marvin L. Swartzentruber to Alvin A. Mast and Mary D. Mast, parcel, Beaver Township, $71,000.
- Thomas P. Stehle and Barbara A. Stehle to Burford & Henry Real Estate Services, parcel, Paint Township, $500,000.
- Kathy J. Scarpaci est and William J. White exe/est to Steven P. Knell and Amanda S. Knell, tracts, Millcreek Township, $55,000.
- Kenneth A. Reddinger and Jerilyn D. Reddinger to Reddinger living trust, Kenneth A. Reddinger trustee and Jerilyn D. Reddinger trustee, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
- Thomas P. Chandler living trust and Susan Lloyd trustee to William C. Hopper, tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $53,000.
- Hilary Flaus, Joanne D. Flaus, Allan G. Flaus and Diana Flaus to Keith A. Kline and Janice L. Kline, parcel, Washington Township, $2,000.
- Ivan E. McCoy to Ivan E. McCoy and Laurie L. McCoy, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Bishop Lawrence T. Persico and Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie to Saint Eusebius Parish charitable trust and Lawrence T. Persico trustee, parcels, East Brady Borough, $1.
- Michael J. Wolbert Sr. aka Michael Wolbert and Jana L. Wolbert aka Jana Wolbert to Michael J. Wolbert Jr. and Chad J. Wolbert, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Frederick Lee Niederriter to Nathan C. Croyle, Deena L. Croyle, Jason T. Byron and Caroline J. Byron, parcel, Ashland Township, $5,000.
- Marian S. Peltcs and Raymond A. Peltcs to Traub Taylor Leigh trust aka Taylor Leigh Traub trust, Linda D. Traub trustee and Russell A. Peltcs trustee, parcels, Clarion Borough, $82,854.
- James J. Rex and Bernadine Y. Rex to Christina Fosbaugh, parcels, Elk Township, $1.
- Barbara A. Flinspach to Julie L. Patrick, parcel, Elk Township, $50,000.
- Edith Deitz est aka Edith M. Deitz est aka Edith May Deitz est, Jeffrey W. Deitz exe/est and Linda M. Deitz exe/est to VNP of PA LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $121,000.
- Bobby L. Jarrett est, Brian P. Levine adm/est, Bobby L. Jarrett III and Bradley Jarrett to Cheryl L. Jarrett, tracts, Washington Township, $1.
- Carol A. Mohr to Thomas B. Terry Jr., parcel, Perry Township, $5,000.
- Cindy L. Jack and Todd A. Jack to Shirley J. Markle, parcels, Ashland Township, $130,000.
- New Life Baptist Church of Saint Petersburg aka St. Petersburg Fundamental Baptist Church aka Fundamental Baptist Church of St. Petersburg and Baptist Church New Life to R. Austin Enterprises LLC, parcels, St. Petersburg Borough, $130,000.
- Betty D. Lewis to Quintet Development Company LP, parcel, Clarion Township, $124,500.
- Penni L. Renwick, Timothy Reed, Terri D. Reddinger and Kelli A. Johnson to Teresa A. Reddinger and Kelli A. Johnson, parcel, Clarion Township, $29,110.
- Nelson L. Byler and Ida Byler to Jeffrey Lee McCollum, tracts, Millcreek Township, $163,000.
- William F. Heighley Jr. to Christopher T. Heighley, tract, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Dorothy A. Barthel to Valerie B. Hess aka Valerie A. Barthel, Daniel R. Barthel and Thomas C. Barthel, parcel, Farmington Township, $10.
- Kyle M. Minich to Hunter McClelland and Erin McClelland, parcel, Porter Township, $40,001.
- Kathleen Kriebel to Marcia Larhue Corbett est and Cindy Lee Rapp exe/est, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- Marcia Larhue Corbett est and Cindy Lee Rapp exe/est to Cindy Lee Rapp and Coleen Larhue Michael, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- Coleen Larhue Michael to Mitchell D. Emery, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
- William J. Bailey and Jill R. Bailey to William J. Bailey, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
