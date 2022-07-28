- Robert V. Burns Jr. to Joshua C. Lesniak and Chellsi J. Lesniak, parcels, Clarion Township, $40,000.
- Paul William Kelly est aka Paul W. Kelly est and Theresa A. Conrad exe/est to Jeana C. Clark, tracts, Millcreek Township, $65,000.
- Larry L. Hunsberger and Melissa L. Hunsberger to Burton R. Fingado and Cindy Fingado, parcel, Licking Township, $90,000.
- Ressie B. Burris to Robin R. Roessler, Sean W. Burris and Douglas S. Burris, parcel, Beaver Township, $1.
- Linda Nych, Edward Nych, Robert J. Marucci, Rebecca Marucci, Lorraine Davis, James Davis, Gerald Marucci, Lisa Marucci, Judith Ames, Philip Ames, John Marcucci heirs and Joanne Marcucci heirs to Philip Ames Jr. and Judith Ames, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Philip Ames Jr. and Judith Ames to Philip Ames Jr. and Judith Ames, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Ruth Ann Howard aka Ruth Ann Fair to Mark Fair est and Jacob D. Fair adm/est, parcel, Beaver Township, $3,000.
- Scott Clark aka Scott M. Clark and Marilyn Clark aka Marilyn R. Clark to Robert Hawranko and Bobbie Lee Hawranko, parcels, Millcreek Township, $401,000.
- James V. Delagrange, Susanna Delagrange, Ivan M. Schmidt and Marie V. Schmidt to James V. Delagrange and Susanna Delagrange, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Daniel M. Rasor, James Rasor, Terri L. Rador and Bonnie Rasor to Mark W. Hartle, parcel, Highland Township, $65,500.
- Blacklick Holdings Inc. to Jason A. Monrean and Alison Mills Monrean, parcels, Limestone Township, $70,000.
- Anthony W. Nerone and Sharon L. Nerone to Charles L. McCanna, Robert C. Thompson and Kelli Ann Thompson, lots, Washington Township, $50,000.
- Teddy L. Theiss to Teddy L. Theiss and Jocelyn L. Theiss, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
- Justin Greenawalt to Marissa Greenawalt, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
- Matthew R. Landers, Rachel J. Landers by agent and Matthew R. Landers agent to Nina J. Hunt, lots, Sligo Borough, $134,075.
- Gerald T. Fairchild and Kelly E. Fairchild to Dallas Wingard, tract, Richland Township, $1.
- Linda Heasley to Linda Heasley and Brian M. Heasley, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
- James W. McCloskey est and Bryan D. Huwar exe/est to James W. McCloskey Jr. and Amy McCloskey, parcels, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Michael A. Hicks and Jennifer Hicks to Ahmad Bilal, parcel, Clarion Borough, $32,500.
- Tessa M. Mays to Jeffrey A. Deitz and Charlotte S. Seitz, parcel, Knox Borough, $30,000.
- Lancy Ray Theiss and Melissa Theiss to David C. Hills and Laura S. Hills, tract, Strattanville Borough, $55,000.
- Richard Lee Shilling Jr. and Michael T. Shilling to Michael T. Shilling, tracts, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
- Christine Bezila est aka Christine Marie Stroyne Bezila est aka Christine Stroyne est, Thomas Bezila exe/est and Thomas Bezila to Mary Ann Stroyne Brown, Barbara Stroyne Sambroak, Robert Stroyne and Timothy Stroyne, parcel, Limestone Township, $500.
- James W. Kelley, Jane E. McClure, Marie F. DeSantis and William Francis Kelley to Elizabeth F. Gourley, parcel, Clarion Borough, $88,000.
- Mary Ann Farrell aka Mary Ann Lavery to Timothy J. Farrell and Amy A. Farrell, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- David A. Hudic to Jennifer L. Hubler, parcel, Millcreek Township, $5,000.
- Gerald D. Stitt and Gwendolyn M. Stitt to Kristy D. White, parcel, Licking Township, $42,000.
- Mary Ann Farrell aka Mary Ann Lavery to Timothy J. Farrell and Amy A. Farrell, tract, Farmington Township, $1.
- Kathleen A. Jones by agent aka Kathleen A. Kopta by agent and Eric Robert Kopta agent to Eric Robert Kopta and Kaitlin Jane Kopta, lot, Washington Township, $1.
- Theatis F. Beary trustee and Beary Family trust to Mackenzie R. Alcorn, parcel, Clarion Borough, $125,000.
- Michael J. Lando and Sheri A. Bowser to Timothy J. Ciesielski, lot, Clarion Township, $73,000.
- George R. Whitmer, Mariana Sonntag Whitmer and Margaret A. Whitmer to Wiese Ventures LLC, lot, Clarion Borough, $300,000.
- Levi L. Miller and Irene E. Miller to Bill E. Miller and Amanda N. Miller, parcel, Elk Township, $107,500.
- Lillian B. Marshall est and Carol Hoehn adm/est to Carol Hoehn, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Kenneth Eugene Crissman to Thomas C. Barger Jr. and Courtney E. Barger, parcel, Madison Township, $6,000.
- Christopher Ross Cooney to Keith A. Palmer and Deborah M. Palmer, parcels, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Keith A. Palmer and Deborah M. Palmer to Keith A. Palmer and Deborah M. Palmer, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Frederick G. Glosser Jr. and Martha K. Glosser to Martin T. Berkery, parcels, Paint Township, $180,000.
- Terry Lee Theiss and Marianne Theiss to Jaxsang trust and Sean O’Brien trustee, parcels, Clarion Township, $238,000.
- Tony R. Johns and Jill C. Johns to Kyle Edward Shilk and Heidi Lynn Ochs, parcel, Clarion Borough, $399,900.
