- Judith L. Beebe, Janice L. Smith and James Smith to James R. Pierrard, John R. Pierrard Jr. and Jeffrey R. Pierrard, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Ray Dunkle Leland est, Sandra L. Gatesman exe/est, Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra L. Gatesman agent to Larry McFadden, parcels, Clarion Borough, $126,000.
- Clarion County Sheriff and Albert Clinger by sheriff to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-3 and U.S. Bank NA trustee, lot, New Bethlehem Borough, $3,627.21.
- Janice A. Rodgers to Brian T. Sandrock and Lori A. Sandrock, tract, Washington Township, $10.
- Lynette C. Sandrock to Brian T. Sandrock and Lori A. Sandrock, tract, Washington Township, $10.
- David F. Payne and Sally M. Regina Payne to Brian F. Carroll and Cindy L. Ginter Carroll, parcels, Farmington Township, $57,500.
- David O. LaVan to Mercedes Detman, parcel, Farmington Township, $15,000.
- Mercedes Detman est aka Mercedes Jean Detman est aka Mercedes J. Detman est aka Mercedes J. Richards est and Todd Lawrence Detman exe/est to Richard J. Balsiger and Christine M. Balsiger, parcel, Farmington Township, $135,000.
- Dunkle and Henry Enterprises to Zachary A. Gensler and Kevin J. Gensler, parcel, Knox Borough, $25,000.
- Rhonda R. Massa, Jason L. Hoffman and Dianne Hoffman to Shelly L. Titang, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Stoney Hill Inc. to Nancy J. Sherman, parcels, Richland Township, $1.
- Michael E. Lewis and Roxane Lewis to Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford, parcels, Strattanville Borough, $45,000.
- Perry J. Hargenrader and Pauline S. Hargenrader to Stacy D. Siegel, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Justin D. Amsler and Katrina L. Amsler to Justin D. Amsler, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
- Katrina L. Amsler to Justin D. Amsler, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
- Jimmy D. Hetrick and Jannelle S. Hetrick to Karalee Gillie, parcels, Knox Township, $105,000.
- Vickie L. Duncan est aka Vickie L. Heck est and Christopher L. Duncan exe/est to Erin M. Heck and Zachary W. Heck, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Martha L. Berg, Jennie W. Berg, Rachel Victoria Berg, Alexander Rachel Elizabeth Berg, Rachel Elizabeth Berg Alexander, Alexander Theodore Reed Berg aka Theodore Reed Berg Alexander, Gul Nese Dougsan Alexander, Alana Rachel Berg by agent and Rachel Victoria Berg agent to David W. Kiehl and Jody M. Kiehl, parcels, Monroe Township, $90,000.
- David L. Swanson to Lauren G. Smith, parcel, Clarion Borough, $128,000.
- Stacey Lynn Bechtel to Melvin A. Detweiler and Amanda V. Detweiler, parcel, Richland Township, $120,000.
- Dennis E. Motzer, Susan Motzer, Beverly J. Osten, Allan Osten, Charlene M. Hritz, Brenda K. Mazzocchi and Anthony J. Mazzocchi to Anthony J. Mazzocchi Jr., parcels, Clarion Township, $190,000.
- Karen C. Grosch to Mark Harlan, parcel, Clarion Borough, $227,000.
- Joseph Gretches and Nancy Gretches to Joseph Gretches and Frank J. Lesniak III, lot, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Joseph C. Gretches and Nancy A. Gretches to Joseph C. Gretches and Frank J. Lesniak III, lot, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Joseph C. Gretches and Nancy A. Gretches to Joseph C. Gretches and Frank J. Lesniak III, lot, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Kerry A. Stover and Beverly J. Stover to Christopher Paul Bost and Tabatha Ann Beveridge, parcels, Beaver Township, $210,000.
- Lucille I. Staley est and Richard A. Staley exe/est to Daniel L. Dotterer and Michele L. Dotterer, parcel, Clarion Township, $120,000.
- Robert L. Fleming to William R. Fleming, tract, Limestone Township, $1.
- Thomas N. McElree trust, Karen S. McElree trust, Thomas N. McElree trustee and Karan S. McElree trustee to Thomas N. McElree and Karan S. McElree, parcel, Elk Township, $1.
