- Kenneth C. Peace and Clayton G. Peace to Gerald K. Miller and Darlene S. Miller, parcel, Redbank Township, $37,000.
- Nicholas R. Ferringer to Nicholas R. Ferringer and Mikaela N. Ferringer, lot, Redbank Township, $1.
- David A. Myers to Jennifer Lyn Vensel, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $85,000.
- Corey R. Courson and Bradley W. Courson to Melodi Cervenec, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $125,000.
- Larry L. Lauer and Sharyon E. Lauer to Chad M. Lauer and Lori A. Lauer, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
- Brian L. Hoover and Marcie R. Hoover to Sarah E. Wiant, parcels, Clarion Borough, $80,000.
- Clarence A. Lee est aka Clarence Lee est and Kerry Kunselman Geer adm/est to Clayton W. Kuunselman, Kerry Kunselman Geer and Nickolaus Cignetti, tract, Toby Township, $1.
- Vincent DiStefano to Michael David Jewart and Susan Beth Jewart, parcel, Farmington Township, $17,000.
- Paul D. Arbogast and Linda Arbogast to Mervin S. Detweiler and Rebecca L. Detweiler, lot, Salem Township, $180,000.
- Robert D. Beidl and Kimberly A. Beidl to Raidan Properties LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $177,500.
- Everett R. Johnson Jr. to Justin M. Casey, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Clarion County Sheriff, Bethany A. Hindman by sheriff and Christopher B. Hindman by sheriff to U.S. Bank NA trustee and RCF 2 Acquisition trust, parcel, Callensburg Borough, $1,121.40.
- John F. Brosnahan Jr. and Joyce E. Brosnahan to Thomas J. Sovich, parcel, Richland Township, $34,000.
- Schwindt Brenda J. DeCorte aka Brenda J. DeCorte Schwindt and Brenda J. DeCorte to Roo Revocable Living trust, Brenda J. DeCorte Schwindt trustee aka Schwindt Brenda J. DeCorte trustee aka Brenda J. DeCorte trustee and Craig Dalton Silvis, tract, Limestone Township, $10.
- Raxanne M. Culp est and Matthew C. Culp adm/est to Matthew C. Culp, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
- Benjamin M. Freed and Deborah H. Freed to Louis Raymond Monica Jr. and Linda Darnell Monica, parcel, Clarion Township, $350,000.
- Richard I. Wolfe and Kimberly S. Wolfe to Clayton A. Smerkar and Jill M. Smerkar, parcels, Elk Township, $5,000.
- James D. Smith by agent, Arlene E. Smith agent and Arlene E. Smith to Arlene E. Smith, tract, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- John K. Schroeder Jr. est and Mile Corrigan exe/est to Jessica C. Richey, parcel, Farmington Township, $424,000.
- Barbara I. Haughney to Adam C. Kunselman, parcel, Porter Township, $120,000.
- Betsy G. Stewart and William G. Ranii to Don Elmer Kepple Jr., parcel, Sligo Borough, $148,000.
Tags
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Hirings, resignations OK'd by DuBois Area School Board
-
Man who escaped Clearfield County Jail apprehended
-
Weedville man accused of assaulting woman
-
Man accused of strangling corrections officer at Elk County Jail
-
DuBois man allegedly steals $12,590 from Welcome Home Centers
-
Woman accused of having child in hazardous living conditions in Johnsonburg
-
DuBois officer, veterinarians recognized for saving K-9 Ace
-
Man dies in St. Marys apartment fire Sunday morning
-
Ridgway woman charged with felony child endangerment
-
Jefferson County Salary Board approve county bonuses, adjust CYS pay rates
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.