  • Kenneth C. Peace and Clayton G. Peace to Gerald K. Miller and Darlene S. Miller, parcel, Redbank Township, $37,000.
  • Nicholas R. Ferringer to Nicholas R. Ferringer and Mikaela N. Ferringer, lot, Redbank Township, $1.
  • David A. Myers to Jennifer Lyn Vensel, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $85,000.
  • Corey R. Courson and Bradley W. Courson to Melodi Cervenec, parcel, St. Petersburg Borough, $125,000.
  • Larry L. Lauer and Sharyon E. Lauer to Chad M. Lauer and Lori A. Lauer, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
  • Brian L. Hoover and Marcie R. Hoover to Sarah E. Wiant, parcels, Clarion Borough, $80,000.
  • Clarence A. Lee est aka Clarence Lee est and Kerry Kunselman Geer adm/est to Clayton W. Kuunselman, Kerry Kunselman Geer and Nickolaus Cignetti, tract, Toby Township, $1.
  • Vincent DiStefano to Michael David Jewart and Susan Beth Jewart, parcel, Farmington Township, $17,000.
  • Paul D. Arbogast and Linda Arbogast to Mervin S. Detweiler and Rebecca L. Detweiler, lot, Salem Township, $180,000.
  • Robert D. Beidl and Kimberly A. Beidl to Raidan Properties LLC, parcel, Clarion Borough, $177,500.
  • Everett R. Johnson Jr. to Justin M. Casey, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
  • Clarion County Sheriff, Bethany A. Hindman by sheriff and Christopher B. Hindman by sheriff to U.S. Bank NA trustee and RCF 2 Acquisition trust, parcel, Callensburg Borough, $1,121.40.
  • John F. Brosnahan Jr. and Joyce E. Brosnahan to Thomas J. Sovich, parcel, Richland Township, $34,000.
  • Schwindt Brenda J. DeCorte aka Brenda J. DeCorte Schwindt and Brenda J. DeCorte to Roo Revocable Living trust, Brenda J. DeCorte Schwindt trustee aka Schwindt Brenda J. DeCorte trustee aka Brenda J. DeCorte trustee and Craig Dalton Silvis, tract, Limestone Township, $10.
  • Raxanne M. Culp est and Matthew C. Culp adm/est to Matthew C. Culp, parcel, Millcreek Township, $1.
  • Benjamin M. Freed and Deborah H. Freed to Louis Raymond Monica Jr. and Linda Darnell Monica, parcel, Clarion Township, $350,000.
  • Richard I. Wolfe and Kimberly S. Wolfe to Clayton A. Smerkar and Jill M. Smerkar, parcels, Elk Township, $5,000.
  • James D. Smith by agent, Arlene E. Smith agent and Arlene E. Smith to Arlene E. Smith, tract, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
  • John K. Schroeder Jr. est and Mile Corrigan exe/est to Jessica C. Richey, parcel, Farmington Township, $424,000.
  • Barbara I. Haughney to Adam C. Kunselman, parcel, Porter Township, $120,000.
  • Betsy G. Stewart and William G. Ranii to Don Elmer Kepple Jr., parcel, Sligo Borough, $148,000.

