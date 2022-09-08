  • Doris E. Nulph and Virginia R. Edwards to John Zanot, tracts, Rimersburg Borough, $84,900.
  • James F. Braughler to Sheldon Reinford, parcels, Porter Township, $150,000.
  • Raymond C. Troup to Matthew David Rimmel, tract, Redbank Township, $28,000.
  • Miad Inc. to Raymond C. Troup, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $25,000.
  • Mark A. Pisciuneri and Carmella J. Pisciuneri to George E. Fetcho and Kris Fetcho, parcels, Farmington Township, $280,000.
  • Andy D. Yoder and Mary V. Yoder to Shannon L. Trousdale, tracts, Beaver Township, $40,000.
  • Mary Louise Banner est and James F. Banner adm/est to James F. Banner, parcel, Elk Township, $48,603.80.
  • Mary Louise Banner est and James F. Banner adm/est to Zachary Banner and Angela McCullough, tract, Elk Township, $1.
  • Thomas M. Ganoe to Frank R. Bouch and Lori L. Bouch, parcel, Clarion Township, $7,000.
  • Aida E. Morris to Janet M. Pipher, lots, Sligo Borough, $1.
  • Timothy G. Hetrick, Angela D. Hetrick and Christine E. Hetrick to Justin L. Heasley, parcel, Farmington Township, $69,900.
  • James L. Siegel and Heather A. Siegel to David J. Gunter and Jeffrey M. Diamond, parcel, Clarion Borough, $136,645.75.
  • Katrina Ann McCleary and Blenton McCleary to William Simpson, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
  • Richard Allen Beary and Susan Elaine Beary to Richard Allen Beary, parcel, Knox Township, $1.
  • Joseph F. Aubel III and Terri Lynn Aubel to Tammy S. McGaughey, tract, Farmington Township, $280,000.
  • Daniel R. Clyde and Marjorie A. Clyde to Dylan S. Neiswonger, tract, Redbank Township, $42,000.
  • Robert David Burnham by agent, Linda R. Burnham agent and Linda R. Burnham to Robert H. Burnham, tracts, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Larry R. Bendal and Rhonda J. Bendal to Shaun A. Parrish and Nicole Schrecengost, tract, Farmington Township, $65,000.
  • Frank Bowers Jr. and Marjorie Bowers to Kent E. Heffner and Lori R. Heffner, parcel, Farmington Township, $44,900.
  • Tionesta Properties LLC to Mark C. Donley and Brittni N. Donley, parcel, Beaver Township, $13,000.
  • Randy T. Milford to Racheal K. Viertel and Evan K. Best, parcel, Perry Township, $335,000.
  • Earl E. Zerfoss est and Shawn L. Zerfoss exe/est to Michael A. McClain and Kylie A. McClain, parcel, Paint Township, $100,000.

