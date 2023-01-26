- Terry Lynn Dunmyre and Tammy Lynn Dunmyer to Larry P. McCamant and Cindy R. McCamant, tracts, Madison Township, $80,000.
- Cheryl A. Emery est and William D. Emery exe/est to James R. Brewster and Linda H. Brewster, parcels, Farmington Township, $5,000.
- Gregory S. Deible and Andrea E. Deible to Austin James Reddinger, parcel, Knox Borough, $105,000.
- Michael C. Clinger to Rhianna S. Reichard, parcel, Limestone Township, $43,567.60.
- Chris J. Mast and Mary H. Mast to Jacob L. Mast, Lovina R. Mast, Levi D. Mast and Amanda L. Mast, parcel, Washington Township, $140,000.
- Mary Jayne Nick to Michael G. Bauer, Bryan R. Bauer and Branden L. Bauer, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- C. Sue Solida to Carl L. Solida, Michael D. Solida, Joel R. Solida and Karen Lynn Clark, parcels, Toby Township, $1.
- Ryan P. McCartan to Joseph A. Paga, Lynn A. Paga, Taylor N. Paga and Shelby A. Pega, lot, Farmington Township, $25,000.
- Wendy S. Neuhoff to George S. Shirey and Geordann C. Shirey, parcel, Clarion Borough, $125,000.
- Homer Merwin est and Diane L. Whitehill exe/est to Diane L. Whitehill and Richard Merwin, parcels, Perry Township, $1.
- Rebecca A. Leonard aka Rebecca A. Deitz and Edward M. Deitz to Danielle Ditz, parcel, Clarion Borough, $120,000.
- Michael L. Hatfield trust and Michael L. Hatfield trustee to Nancy E. Pollino trust and Nancy E. Pollino trustee, tract, Perry Township, $203,000.
- Katherine A. Stitt to Michael G. Bole and Rebecca L. Bole, tract, Toby Township, $1.
- Katherine A. Stitt to Michael G. Bole and Rebecca L. Bole, parcel, Toby Township, $1.
- Donald Duffy and Phyllis Duffy to Thelma Brown, Michael Crist Brown and Samuel Crist Brown, parcel, Washington Township, $8,000.
