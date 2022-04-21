- Gregory L. Magrini to David J. Gunter and Ashley K. Magrini, parcel, Clarion Borough, $150,000.
- Sherwood R. Stewart and Barbara S. Stewart aka Barbara J. Stewart to Ed L. Stewart living trust, Beth Anne Stewart living trust, Ed L. Stewart trustee and Beth Anne Stewart trustee, parcels, Strattanville Borough, $1.
- Judith M. McDaid to William Russell McDaid, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
- Michael E. Lewis and Roxane L. Lewis to Matthew D. Steinman and Marci S. Steinman, parcel, Clairon Borough, $68,000.
- Paul J. Lauer est aka Paul Lauer Sr. est and Luann Spence adm/est to Robert A. Armstrong and Brenda J. Armstrong, parcel, Paint Township, $5,000.
- Paul J. Lauer Jr., Mary Lauer, Luann Spence and Thomas C. Spence to Robert A. Armstrong and Brenda J. Armstrong, tracts, Paint Township, $109,000.
- Helen M. Hoover to Bernard J. Hoover, tracts, Washington Township, $1.
- Emanuel M. Schmidt and Rosemary Schmidt to James S. Schmidt and Rachel C. Schmidt, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Irene M. Alworth to Jennifer Hawk and Larry Hawk, parcel, Perry Township, $93,000.
- Robert M. Sawyer, Greta J. Sawyer, William T. Sawyer, Karen S. Raybuck and Kenneth Raybuck to Robert M. Sawyer and Greta J. Sawyer, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
- Herbert R. Cottrell and Karla M. Cottrell to Robert M. Sawyer and Greta J. Sawyer, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
- Leroy E. Ealy to April Warfield, parcels, Perry Township, $6,000.
- Sean M. O’Brien to Mark A. Bianco, parcel, Millcreek Township, $26,500.
- Dennis M. McHenry and Linda K. McHenry to Liam Brocious, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Robert P. Ryver and Cheryl C. Ryver to Rachel M. McCormick and Nathan R. Ryver, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
- Wayne A. Hetrick and Lisa M. Hetrick to Miranda J. Gulnac, parcel, Limestone Township, $20,000.
- Brian Scott Summerville and Shelly L. Summerville to Dylan Scott Summerville, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
- Amy B. Skunda and Donald Skunda to Austin L. Schreckengost and Tiara E. Schreckengost, parcel, Clarion Borough, $172,000.
Tags
Evanne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Police: Man in custody after standoff in Sandy Township
-
Two in St. Marys facing felony child endangerment charge
-
New gas station coming to Newbie
-
Reynoldsville magistrate roundup
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Reynoldsville man allegedly attempts to flee from police with drugs, warrants
-
'Doc' Konior honored for years of service in DuBois schools
-
Principal Darren Hack says goodbye to DuBois Area Middle School
-
Cebulskie family makes donation for Reynoldsville amphitheater in honor of parents, brother
-
St. Marys man faces felony charge for allegedly fleeing police
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.