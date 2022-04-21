  • Gregory L. Magrini to David J. Gunter and Ashley K. Magrini, parcel, Clarion Borough, $150,000.
  • Sherwood R. Stewart and Barbara S. Stewart aka Barbara J. Stewart to Ed L. Stewart living trust, Beth Anne Stewart living trust, Ed L. Stewart trustee and Beth Anne Stewart trustee, parcels, Strattanville Borough, $1.
  • Judith M. McDaid to William Russell McDaid, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Michael E. Lewis and Roxane L. Lewis to Matthew D. Steinman and Marci S. Steinman, parcel, Clairon Borough, $68,000.
  • Paul J. Lauer est aka Paul Lauer Sr. est and Luann Spence adm/est to Robert A. Armstrong and Brenda J. Armstrong, parcel, Paint Township, $5,000.
  • Paul J. Lauer Jr., Mary Lauer, Luann Spence and Thomas C. Spence to Robert A. Armstrong and Brenda J. Armstrong, tracts, Paint Township, $109,000.
  • Helen M. Hoover to Bernard J. Hoover, tracts, Washington Township, $1.
  • Emanuel M. Schmidt and Rosemary Schmidt to James S. Schmidt and Rachel C. Schmidt, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
  • Irene M. Alworth to Jennifer Hawk and Larry Hawk, parcel, Perry Township, $93,000.
  • Robert M. Sawyer, Greta J. Sawyer, William T. Sawyer, Karen S. Raybuck and Kenneth Raybuck to Robert M. Sawyer and Greta J. Sawyer, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Herbert R. Cottrell and Karla M. Cottrell to Robert M. Sawyer and Greta J. Sawyer, parcel, Clarion Township, $1.
  • Leroy E. Ealy to April Warfield, parcels, Perry Township, $6,000.
  • Sean M. O’Brien to Mark A. Bianco, parcel, Millcreek Township, $26,500.
  • Dennis M. McHenry and Linda K. McHenry to Liam Brocious, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
  • Robert P. Ryver and Cheryl C. Ryver to Rachel M. McCormick and Nathan R. Ryver, parcel, Porter Township, $1.
  • Wayne A. Hetrick and Lisa M. Hetrick to Miranda J. Gulnac, parcel, Limestone Township, $20,000.
  • Brian Scott Summerville and Shelly L. Summerville to Dylan Scott Summerville, parcel, Rimersburg Borough, $1.
  • Amy B. Skunda and Donald Skunda to Austin L. Schreckengost and Tiara E. Schreckengost, parcel, Clarion Borough, $172,000.

