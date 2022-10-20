- Paulette C. Schultz to David L. Schultz, Israel T. Schultz and Jacob D. Schultz, parcel, Porter Township, $33,278.56.
- Interstate Builders to ISB Enterprises LLC, parcels, East Brady Borough, $1.
- James H. Howell to James J. Howell, parcels, Perry Township, $1.
- Rhonda L. Salser to Gregg A. Salser, parcels, Knox Borough, $1.
- Stephanie R. Burkett to Jeffrey W. Burkett, parcels, Washington Township, $1.
- Gerald W. Daugherty living trust, Elaine A. Daugherty living trust, James M. Daugherty trustee and Aaron W. Daugherty trustee to Brian Joseph Stiles and Rebekah Lanae Stiles, parcel, Millcreek Township, $185,000.
- Shirley L. Smith aka Shirlie L. Smith to Barbara A. McFadden, Larry E. Smith and Eugene E. Smith Jr., parcels, Ashland Township, $1.
- Danielle LaVan aka Danielle R. Maurer to Brandon Samulewski and Cassidy Samulewski, parcel, Clarion Borough, $152,000.
- Carol C. Spence to John R. Spence, Catherine J. Spence, Carolyn Spence Cagle, Thomas C. Spence and Mary Frances Spence, parcel, Paint Township, $1.
- Viola G. Fulmer to Peter K. Terwilliger IV and Holly J. Terwilliger, tracts, Callensburg Borough, $25,000.
- Judith G. Pudloski to Cornerstone Cabins LLC, tract, Farmington Township, $140,500.
- Gary L. Edmonds and Barbara Edmonds to Adric M. George and Jaida D. George, tract, Redbank Township, $40,000.
- Richard L. Bowler, Sherrie L. Bowler, Tristen A. Bowler and Mallory Piercy to Avari Schwabenbauer, parcel, Shippenville Borough, $114,000.
- Robert S. Gabler and Cheryl G. Gabler to Larry D. Heasley and Mary Ellen Heasley, parcel, Farmington Township, $385,000.
- Randy G. Debardelaben by agent, Deborah L. Debardelaben by agent and Terry R. Heeter agent to Ben C. Taggart and Katie E. Taggart, parcel, Monroe Township, $68,000.
- Robert H. Burnham to John Shofestall, parcel, Clarion Township, $26,160.
- Robert J. Rentler and Donna S. Rentler to Beau W. Schettler and Sarah A. Schettler, parcel, Piney Township, $65,000.
- Rodney Allen Bashline est aka Rodney A. Bashline est and Bridget R. Black exe/est to Mose S. Hostetler and Emma J. Hostetler, parcel, Beaver Township, $215,000.
- Pauline Mary Beveridge by guardian aka Pauline Beveridge by guardian, Tammy Beveridge guardian and William Beveridge to William D. Beveridge Jr. and Tammy Beveridge, lot, Strattanville Borough, $1.
- E. Ann Speer, Dennis C. Speer, M. Kathleen Heims, W. Jane Kinkead est aka Winifred Kinkead est, Rebecca J. Keevican exe/est, Ronald Clark Hess, Pamela Ann Hess, Richard Scott Hess, M. Shirley McNamara and Rose Marie Clark to Rose Marie Clark, lot, Clarion Borough, $1.
- Agnes M. Clark est aka A. Maureen Clark est and Mary Kathleen Heims exe/est to Rose Marie Clark, lot, Clarion Borough, $20,000.
- Gary E. McAninch and Nicoletta M. McAninch to Jared Layne Ross and Abigail Leah Ross, parcel, New Bethlehem Borough, $435,000.
- Carl A. Harting and Ann M. Harting to David C. MacKinlay and Sandra L. MacKinlay, parcel, Madison Township, $72,500.
- Donald M. Bender and Lucille W. Bender to Ryan M. Wenner and Jessica R. Carbaugh, parcel, Clarion Borough, $148,500.
- Tobie Schmucker and Joan Schmucker to William W. Miller, Priscilla Miller, James T. Schmucker and Rebecca B. Schmucker, parcel, Licking Township, $350,000.
- Mose S. Hostetler and Emma J. Hostetler to Levi L. Swartzentruber and Rebecca Swartzentruber, parcel, Beaver Township, $172,500.
- Arvon Dean Kimes and Arlene A. Kimes to Ashleigh Seitz, lot, Elk Township, $1.
- Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford to Sam Gregory and Colleen N. Gregory, parcel, Clarion Borough, $163,700.
- Charles P. Leach Jr. to Walter W. Craig American Legion Post. No. 354, tract, New Bethlehem Borough, $1.
- Daniel L. Huth and Debra Huth to Kayce J. Bobnar, parcel, Farmington Township, $85,000.
- William R. Siegel and Marcia Siegel to Ashley R. Clarke, parcel, Farmington Township, $49,500.
