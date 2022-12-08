  • Charles G. McNaughton to Bruce Amsler, parcel, Monroe Township, $118,000.
  • Vonda L. Schwabenbauer est, Marlene R. Deak exe/est and Carol A. Hargenrader exe/est to David L. Schwabenbauer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Vonda L. Schwabenbauer est, Marlene R. Deak exe/est, Carol A. Hargenrader exe/est, Joe’s Garage & Trucking LLC and Joe’s Garage and Trucking LLC to Stephen J. Schwabenbauer and Amy Schwabenbauer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Joe’s Garage & Trucking LLC and Joe’s Garage and Trucking LLC to David L. Schwabenbauer, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Daniel R. Hartle to Joseph Lee Dolmovich, parcel, Shippenville Borough, $87,000.
  • Bonita L. Rice est aka Bonita O. Rice est aka Bonnie Rice est and Gregory N. Rice exe/est to Gregory N. Rice, Ian J. Rice, Meghan E. Reiman and Jacob P. Rice, parcel, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Aldo R. Scalise and Carmelina Scalise to Aldo P. Scalise and Vincent Scalise, parcel, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Christopher S. Perry to Herk Rentals LLC, parcel, Knox Borough, $42,000.
  • Pamela K. Moore to Pamela K. Moore, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
  • Carol Runninger to Barbara J. Brown and David J. Brown, parcel, Ashland Township, $1.
  • Kaitlyn R. Kline to Isaac H. Butler III, tracts, Knox Township, $92,500.
  • Gary Bundy and Shirley Bundy to Shirley Magee, lot, Hawthorn Borough, $75,000.
  • J. Edward Smith and Joyce Sue Smith to J. Edward Smith, tracts, Paint Township, $1.
  • Michael E. Lewis and Roxane L. Lewis to Matthew D. Steinman and Marci S. Steinman, parcels, Clarion Township, $73,000.
  • Leland Ray Dunkle est, Sandra L. Gatesman exe/est, Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra Lynn Gatesman agent to Brian C. Burford and Laura E. Burford, parcels, Clarion Borough, $200,000.
  • Mark A. Conner est and Mary Beth Conner adm/est to Mary Beth Conner, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Leland Ray Gatesman est and Sandra L. Gatesman exe/est to Bonnie L. Dunkle, parcels, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Bonnie L. Dunkle by agent and Sandra Lynn Gatesman agent to Sandra L. Gatesman, parcels, Clarion Borough, $1.
  • Barbara A. Callander to Amanda B. Dittman, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Amanda B. Dittman to Samuel L. Dittman and Amanda B. Dittman, parcel, Perry Township, $1.
  • Todd M. Stover and Lauren Stover to Terry T. Stover, parcel, Washington Township, $1.
  • Bernard V. Gabler and Patricia A. Gabler to Patricia A. Gabler, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • Gary A. Lewis and Elizabeth A. Lewis to Adam C. Terwilliger and Brady L. Terwilliger, parcel, Perry Township, $399,900.
  • Marsha Elaine Black est aka Marsha E. Black est and Vivian J. Smith exe/est to Vivian J. Smith, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
  • LFG 2022 LLC to Colten Webster, parcel, Sligo Borough, $12,596.27.
  • Keith A. Over to Keanna Fye, tract, Monroe Township, $1.
  • Marlene M. Huff trust, John G. Huff trustee, Donna L. Rock trustee and Julie L. Huff trustee to Lenny Alan Christie and Randy Lynn Christie, parcel, Millcreek Township, $35,000.
  • Lorraine B. Cramer to Samantha A. Kuntz, parcel, Monroe Township, $145,000.
  • Benjamin J. McKinney to Jeremy D. Schmader and Kaylee N. Schmader, parcel, Washington Township, $266,000.
  • Richard E. Gross to Meagan A. Gross and Mary M. Gross, parcels, Toby Township, $1.

