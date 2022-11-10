- Burford & Henry Real Estate Services to Eugene E. Dearth and Tammy J. Dearth, parcel, Paint Township, $23,000.
- Michael P. Donovan and Sharon L. Donovan to Gary D. Truesdale and Susan A. Truesdale, tract, Farmington Township, $75,000.
- Michael G. Edinger to Matthew Weiland, parcel, Perry Township, $195,000.
- Jeffrey A. Vayda and Joan L. Vayda aka Joan L. Sharrow to John W. Doneyko and Kathleen E. Doneyko, parcel, Monroe Township, $34,000.
- Robert L. Wiencek to Kathryn I. Willenpart, parcels, Toby Township, $300.
- Phyllis L. Clyde to William H. Myers Jr., parcels, Farmington Township, $85,000.
- Shannon R. Polka to Shannon R. Polka and John H. Duespohl, tract, Porter Township, $37,840.
- Curtis D. Stover and Diana Lynn Stover to Calen B. Heeter, parcel, Knox Borough, $120,000.
- Waylo Acres LLC to Ronald Terry Kunselman and Pamela Lea Kunselman, parcel, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- Ronald Terry Kunselman and Pamela Lea Kunselman to Ronald Terry Kunselman and Pamela Lea Kunselman, parcels, Hawthorn Borough, $1.
- David C. Woolslayer to Robert B. Miller and Ella A. Miller, parcel, Salem Township, $80,000.
- David Williams to David Williams and Kathleen LaRosa Williams, parcels, Farmington Township, $1.
- Linda S. Lewis to Robert L. Stephens and Jill R. Stephens, tract, Clarion Borough, $64,500.
- Benjamin Schwartz, Esther Schwartz, Ben Schwartz and Susie Schwartz to Joseph Shawn Painter, parcel, Licking Township, $1.
- Joseph Shawn Painter to Joseph Shawn Painter, parcels, Licking Township, $1.
- Frank M. Wilson and Karen L. Wilson to Jeremy E. Deemer, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $18,000.
- Darlene A. Smith to Timothy J. Engro, tract, Madison Township, $1,000.
- John A. Ferketic to Michael P. Moran and Connie J. Moran, parcel, Richland Township, $25,000.
- Zsuzsika Jobb to Catherine J. Gruber est and Mary H. DiFiore exe/est, lots, Ashland Township, $1.
- Stacy Belinda Thompson Flannigan to Catherine J. Gruber est and Mary H. DiFiore exe/est, lots, Ashland Township, $1.
- Lamar Scott Shirey and Melissa D. Shirey to Maddie’s Hometown Spa & Salon LLC, parcels, Redbank Township, $275.
- Harry J. Dolby, Kenneth W. Dolby est and Kenneth W. Dolby adm/est to Michael R. Centorcelli, parcel, Strattanville Borough, $6,000.
- Steven W. Klingler, Debora A. Klingler, Staci Beth Klingler and Rheba M. Klingler to Stuart W. Klingler and Brenda S. Klingler, parcel, Knox Borough, $72,000.
- Gary Eugene Wolbert, Rosemary D. Wolbert, Pamela J. Judy, Elizabeth A. Geer, Robert A. Geer, Jamie K. Horwath, James M. Horwath, Lynn M. Judy, Lori J. Callihan, William A. Callihan, Michele L. Ochs and Matthew G. Ochs to Lynn M. Judy and Peter J. Judy, parcels, Knox Township, $1.
- Beverly J. Strock to Beverly J. Strock and Aaron M. Strock, lot, Washington Township, $1.
- Delores G. Reinsel by agent aka Delores G. Snyder by agent and Sandra D. Terwilliger agent to Matthew C. Terwilliger, parcel, Monroe township, $55,000.
